euroAtlantic Airways Acquires Two Further Boeing 777 Aircraft

LISBON, Portugal--(BUSINESS WIRE)--euroAtlantic Airways (“EAA”), a Njord Partners portfolio company and a leading Portuguese aircraft wet-leasing and charter business, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a deal to acquire two Boeing 777 aircraft, further strengthening its fleet and expanding its capabilities to meet growing market demand. The deal marks a significant milestone for the Company as it continues to enhance its position in the global airline sector.

This acquisition, which brings the Company’s fleet to a total of five Boeing aircraft, is part of a broader strategy to expand service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. The deal to acquire the two aircraft, which are already operated by EAA, will secure the Company’s current capacity on key international routes, supporting the Company’s long-term growth objectives and commitment to delivering world-class service to passengers.

“We are very pleased to permanently bring these two Boeing 777 aircraft into our fleet,” said Stewart Higginson CEO & Chairman of EAA. “These three-class long-range high payload Boeings are renowned for their reliability and exceptional passenger comfort, making them an ideal choice as we continue to expand our operations. We have been operating these two aircraft for over a year now and would like to thank our long-term partners involved in this deal. This move ensures we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for air travel while maintaining our focus on sustainability and operational excellence.”

Since its inception, EAA has been a trusted partner for aircraft operators, businesses, and governments around the world, providing flexible, high-quality aviation operations for both commercial flights and specialized missions. The Company stands out not only for its extensive experience but also for its commitment to the highest safety standards and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to optimize fleet management.

EAA continues to expand its global presence, serving diverse and demanding markets, and remains committed to innovation and excellence in the aviation sector. The Company remains committed to its core values of safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, and is focused on building a strong, resilient, and forward-thinking business in an ever-changing aviation landscape.

“For over 30 years, our mission has always been to provide exceptional aviation solutions, building long-lasting relationships with our clients and ensuring every flight is safe and efficient,” said Stewart Higginson, CEO & Chairman of EAA. “Our international recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the quality of service we deliver with every operation.”

About euroAtlantic Airways

euroAtlantic Airways is a Portuguese airline specializing in ACMI and charter solutions, operating a diverse fleet of aircraft. Headquartered in Carnaxide and based at Lisbon Airport, it offers charter services, wet-lease, and Ad-Hoc flights across the globe, and has served 719 Airports in 176 countries in 30 years of operations. With over three decades of expertise in the aviation industry, EAA has established itself as a global leader in providing ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and Charter solutions. Over the years, the Company has earned a reputation for delivering tailored services that meet the unique needs of its clients, with a continued focus on safety, efficiency, and innovation. euroAtlantic Airways is majority owned by Njord Partners.

To find out more visit: https://www.euroatlantic.pt/en/quem-somos/

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a European special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions, primarily to family-owned businesses. Established in 2013, Njord Partners has invested in 24 businesses and manages capital in excess of €1 billion.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/