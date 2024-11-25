US Navy Awards L3Harris Nearly $1 Billion IDIQ Contract

MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) has received an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award from the U.S. Navy, worth up to $999 million, to provide U.S. and coalition forces with resilient communications technology.

Over the next five years, L3Harris will deliver its Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System Terminals (MIDS JTRS). L3Harris is one of two providers of the MIDS JTRS solution, which is a critical, software-defined Link 16 resilient communication radio for a variety of air, ground and maritime platforms.

“ The current threat environment requires the United States and its coalition partners collaborating together, in real time, to stamp out adversarial aggression near ally and partner sovereign borders,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ Our resilient technology ensures all users in these coalitions know where friendly forces are and what they are doing to inform a common operating picture and achieve mission success.”

Link 16 is a fully interoperable multi-domain network that provides assured communications, situational awareness, command and control and targeting information to coalition forces around the world. L3Harris completed its acquisition of the Link 16 Tactical Data Links product line in January 2023. In addition to MIDS JTRS, L3Harris offers a full line of resilient communication devices and systems to provide access to Link 16 from virtually every platform in air, on land or at sea – with efforts underway to expand the capability to space-borne assets.

The contract continues the company’s 24 previous years of support delivering a standard communications interoperability solution to all U.S. armed services and 57 allied nations.

