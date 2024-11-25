Clean Energy and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts open expanded renewable natural gas station in Carson

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. & CARSON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) announced the opening of a newly expanded renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station in the City of Carson. Designed, constructed and operated by Clean Energy, this station is owned by Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Districts) and will provide clean RNG fuel to the public as well as Districts’ vehicles, local public transit buses, waste haulers and medium to heavy-duty trucks.

The station is located at 23924 S. Figueroa Street, Carson, CA 90745 and dispenses RNG produced from wastewater and organic waste processed at the Districts’ A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility. The remaining fuel will be 100 percent RNG supplied by Clean Energy via utility pipelines. Clean Energy will oversee all station operations and maintenance for 10 years.

The newly expanded station supports the Districts’ ongoing commitment to converting waste into resources and transitioning its fleet to cleaner, low-carbon fuels. The station is expected to sell the equivalent of one million gallons of gasoline per year as more fleets, commercial, and passenger vehicles make the switch to ultraclean RNG.

“This fueling station expansion comes at a pivotal time as demand for RNG continues to grow and fleets seek convenient access for fueling,” said Chad Lindholm, SVP of sales at Clean Energy. “By increasing new locations for fueling with RNG, we help fleets in the region cut emissions, improve air quality in the areas they operate, all while offering a proven, alternative fuel.”

“The Districts were early adopters in using biogas to fuel vehicles and generate power,” said Mark Revilla, Head of Districts’ Solid Waste Management Department. “We are excited to have an expanded facility and proud to support clean fuel vehicle use. Clean Energy has been a good partner on this project.”

The Districts applied for and received a grant from CalRecycle to offset a portion of the construction costs. The project is part of the Districts multi-faceted Food Waste Recycling Program which protects the environment and produces multiple beneficial products for society.

