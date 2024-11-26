Berry Global Announces Agreement to Sell Specialty Tapes Business to Nautic Partners

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc., (“Berry”) (NYSE:BERY) announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Specialty Tapes business (“Tapes”) to the private equity firm Nautic Partners, LLC (“Nautic”) for a headline purchase price of approximately $540 million, which is subject to a number of closing adjustments.

The Tapes business is a franchise highly valued by its industrial customers. As a result, this separation is aligned with Berry’s broader strategy to transition the portfolio towards more consistent, higher growth consumer-oriented end markets and platforms.

Berry plans to use proceeds from the transaction to pay down outstanding debt at Berry. Adjusted for both the cash distribution received in November 2024 on close of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films business (“HHNF”) spin-off, and the net cash proceeds1 expected on the sale of Tapes, totaling $1.3 billion, Berry’s pro forma net debt as of September 30, 2024 was approximately $5.9 billion (3.5x LTM net leverage).

as of 30-Sep | US$ in bn Berry (as Reported) HHNF and Tapes Berry (Pro Forma) Debt $ 8.3 $ 8.3 Cash & Equivalents / Proceeds (1.1) (1.3) (2.4) Net Debt $ 7.2 $(1.3) $ 5.9 EBITDA 2.0 (0.3) 1.7 Net Leverage 3.5 x 3.5 x Revenue $ 12.3 $ 2.6 $ 9.7

The transaction is expected to complete by the first half of calendar 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Berry CEO, Kevin Kwilinski, said, “ Over the past year, Berry has undergone a significant transformation, completing the spin-off of our HHNF business, enhancing our product mix and optimizing our portfolio. The sale of Tapes further supports these efforts and the continued focus on our high-growth consumer portfolio.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Berry, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP is serving as Berry’s legal counsel. McDermott, Will & Emery LLP is serving as Nautic’s legal counsel and Santander is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Nautic.

Berry’s Announced Combination with Amcor

On November 19, 2024, Berry announced an agreement to combine with Amcor in an all-stock transaction, creating a global leader in consumer and healthcare packaging solutions.

The combination brings together two highly complementary businesses to create a global leader in consumer packaging solutions, with a broader flexible film and converted film offering for customers, a scaled containers and closures business, and a unique global healthcare portfolio. The combined company will have unprecedented innovation capabilities and scale and be uniquely positioned to accelerate growth, solve customers’ and consumers’ sustainability needs, unlock further portfolio transformation, and deliver significant value to both sets of shareholders.

________________________________ 1 Reflects management estimates for expected cash proceeds net of taxes of $400 million.

The sale of the Tapes business further reinforces the strategic rationale for the combination and has no material impact on the financial profile of the combined entity as detailed below6:

Combined LTM 30-Sep-2024 Amcor Berry (+)Synergies2 Combined Revenue ($ in billions) $13.6 $9.7 $0.3 $23.6 EBITDA

($ in billions) $2.0 $1.7 $0.6 $4.3 % Margin 15% 18% - 18% R&D Investment

($ in millions) $100 $80 - $180

________________________________ 2 Includes run-rate synergies by the end of year 3. Includes $530 million in run-rate cost synergies and $60 million earnings impact from $280 million in incremental growth synergies. $280 million in growth synergies expected to build to $400+ million by year 4. 3 Cash flow and Adj. Cash EPS include $60 million in additional financial synergies by year 3. 4 Defined as combined operating cash flow including run-rate synergies, after interest and tax, before capital expenditures. 5 Accretion inclusive of run-rate impact of synergies and is relative to Amcor’s LTM 30-Sep-2024 standalone EPS. 6 Excludes the HHNF transaction and the sale of Tapes.

Further details relating to the compelling rationale for this combination can be found at https://ir.berryglobal.com/financials under recent events.

About Berry Global

Berry is a global leader in innovative packaging solutions that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 34,000 global employees across more than 200 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey.

About Nautic Partners

Nautic Partners is a Providence, Rhode Island-based middle-market private equity firm that focuses its expertise and market knowledge on sub-verticals within three sectors: Healthcare, Industrials and Services. Nautic has completed over 155 platform transactions throughout its 38-year history. In pursuing its thematic and proactive investment strategy, Nautic seeks to partner with executives and management teams in an effort to accelerate the growth trajectory of its portfolio companies via acquisitions, targeted operating initiatives, and increased management team depth. For more information, please visit www.nautic.com.

