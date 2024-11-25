Game On: e.l.f. Cosmetics Introduces New Campaign “eyes. lips. face. fandom." to Rally Sports Fans Around Power Grip Primer

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer is redefining what it means to be THE fan favorite.

As the No. 1-selling beauty product, Power Grip Primer* knows how to inspire a fandom. That is why, starting today, e.l.f. Cosmetics, an e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) brand, is talking directly to the broad community of sports fanatics. With a new multi-platform campaign, actors Joey King and Lucien Laviscount will take on the ultimate home-town playoffs - meeting the parents. On game day. On opposing sides.

Only Power Grip Primer can create a bond sticky enough between these would-be rivals, making everyone a winner.

“eyes. lips. face. fandom.” which makes its U.S. broadcast debut to an expected 22 million people during the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, emphasizes e.l.f.’s vision to be a different kind of beauty company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity, and accessibility.

“An e.l.f. Power Grip Primer is sold every 3.5 seconds**. Fandom is fueled by an e.l.f.ing amazing community of undefeated enthusiasts. Our community is comprised of a beautiful tapestry of kindred spirits rallying around a shared passion, not because they fit into a box defined by someone else. We don’t allow stereotypes to limit the audience of our products,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “Our house is open for every eye, lip and face – including sports lovers of all stripes.”

“No matter what you are a fan of - fandoms bring people together!” said King. “This campaign, like fandom, is encouraging everyone to express themselves and their individuality. But it’s also reminding us of the things that help us stick together - like a really great primer from e.l.f. or love for the home team!”

“Being a part of this campaign has been such a treat,” said Laviscount. “While I might not have ever expected to appear in a makeup commercial, I think my first being with e.l.f. is the best part! Doing something unexpected and entertaining, especially with a brand that’s known for disrupting norms, has been a highlight of my sports season.”

For the last two years, e.l.f. has run a winning play during The Big Game by speaking directly to the 48% of female fans. e.l.f. is now running the full field, speaking directly to every eye, lip, face, and fandom out there. No matter who you are rooting for, everyone is team e.l.f.

e.l.f. created the campaign in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny Amsterdam. Casting was led by creative marketing and communications agency SHADOW. Filmmaker Alex Buono directed the spot; he previously directed e.l.f.’s true crime parody “Cosmetic Criminals.”

“eyes. lips. face. fandom." will have high-visibility placements during key moments throughout the season.

Watch it here.

*e.l.f. Cosmetics claim based on data reported by NielsenIQ through its Scantrack Service for the Mass Market Color Cosmetics category for the 52-week period ending November 2, 2024 for the US xAOC channel according to e.l.f. Cosmetics custom product hierarchy. Copyright © 2024, Nielsen Consumer, LLC.

**Internal e.l.f. Account Insights, Global Consumption Data, (L52WE 11/9/24)

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free and we have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.