Nylas Ranks on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylas, the advanced communications platform providing developers universal access to email, calendar, and contacts providers through a single API integration, today announced its third consecutive ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. This prestigious list highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Nylas’ ranking reflects a year of significant growth and innovation driven by product advancements and strategic initiatives.

“The sustained recognition from Deloitte is a testament to our team’s relentless focus on empowering developers with tools that drive meaningful impact,” said Christine Spang, Co-Founder & CTO of Nylas. “As businesses increasingly embrace automation and AI to fuel efficiency and scale, we’re proud to be at the forefront, equipping developers to build next-generation software that transforms productivity. This year’s recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and our belief in the value of partnerships that enhance customer success.”

Some of the key contributors to Nylas’ growth and recognition include:

Generative AI Integration : Nylas has continued to enhance its AI capabilities. The introduction of Nylas ExtractAI allows developers to sync, filter, and extract structured data from users' inboxes, supporting over 30,000 e-commerce merchants.

: Nylas has continued to enhance its AI capabilities. The introduction of allows developers to sync, filter, and extract structured data from users' inboxes, supporting over 30,000 e-commerce merchants. Enhanced Customer Experience : Nylas has improved its onboarding process, documentation, and developer workflows. The launch of Nylas API v3 offers a more streamlined integration experience, focusing on performance, security, and developer productivity.

: Nylas has improved its onboarding process, documentation, and developer workflows. The launch of offers a more streamlined integration experience, focusing on performance, security, and developer productivity. Strategic Partnerships: The Nylas partner program includes Twilio, AE Studio, Master of Code, Upstack, Seasalt.ai, and more. Our growing list of partners will continue to expand in 2025 — learn more.

“For three decades, the Technology Fast 500 has recognized companies that innovate and evolve to meet market demands,” said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “This year’s winners, including Nylas, represent a powerful commitment to driving industry progress and setting new standards of achievement.”

“We’re proud to celebrate the companies on this list that are challenging industry norms and driving positive disruption,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP. “These companies are truly leaders in innovation, paving the way for future growth.”

