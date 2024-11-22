Guavapay and Rangers Football Club Announce New Multi-year Partnership

Guavapay will be Official Partner of Rangers Football Club, as well as the Official Ibrox Stadium Payment Processing Partner. As the club’s official Payment Processing Partner, MyGuava Business Point of Sale (POS) terminals will be used around the stadium, ensuring seamless transactions for everyone in attendance. (Photo: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guavapay is delighted to announce an exciting new partnership with Rangers Football Club.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Guavapay will become an Official Partner of Rangers Football Club, as well as the Official Ibrox Stadium Payment Processing Partner. As the club’s official Payment Processing Partner, MyGuava Business Point of Sale (POS) terminals will be used around the stadium, ensuring seamless transactions for everyone in attendance.

The logo of Guavapay’s payments platform app, MyGuava, will debut on the lower back of the Men’s home kit for Saturday’s home clash against Dundee United. The app offers users a unified way to spend and manage their money. The app is designed to cater to the demand for a payments solution that does it all: from local and global payments, simplified card transactions, cashback on card purchases and splitting the bill with friends, through to more advanced features, such as spend tracking and management of finances.

Guavapay’s Head of Partnerships, Grant Wyatt, said: “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Rangers Football Club, introducing advanced payment solutions to enhance the fan experience at Ibrox Stadium. This collaboration underscores our commitment to creating a seamless, secure, and efficient payment environment for fans - whether purchasing food or beverages. By bringing innovative financial technology to one of football’s most iconic venues, we are setting new standards in stadium services and supporting Rangers in their vision for a modern, connected matchday experience.”

Rangers Chief Commercial Officer, Karim Virani, commented: “We are delighted to announce Guavapay as our new official lower back-of-shirt partner. As a global brand transforming traditional markets through innovative technology, Guavapay aligns closely with the principles and ambitions of Rangers Football Club. Their commitment to leveraging technology to enhance experiences resonates with our own dedication to improving every aspect of our supporters’ journey. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to an exciting collaboration in the years ahead.”

About Guavapay:

Guavapay is a global fintech company with headquarters in London. The company has built a global financial ecosystem to empower individuals and businesses and give them more control over their financial lives. The All Things Payments App, MyGuava and the B2B platform, MyGuava Business simplify financial services, making them more accessible and affordable for people who have historically been overlooked.

Guavapay Limited is a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited’s ICO registration number is ZA274504.

For more information, please visit www.guavapay.com.

About Rangers Football Club:

Rangers Football Club is one of the best-known and most successful clubs in Europe. Formed in 1872 by four teenagers, their dream has become an institution in Scottish society and beyond, with Rangers having loyal supporters in all corners of the globe.

Playing its home matches at the iconic Ibrox Stadium, which celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2024, the ‘Gers’ have won 118 trophies to date, including 55 Scottish League titles and the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

The club continues to compete on the European stage and has enjoyed excellent runs in continental competition in recent seasons, including to the UEFA Europa League final in 2022, where over 100,000 supporters made the journey to Seville to support their team.