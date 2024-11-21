Mobileye Releases New Visual Press Kit

Mobileye's purpose-built EyeQ family of SoCs supports a full spectrum of its mobility solutions, from front-camera driver-assist systems to multi-sensor processing for full self-driving. (Photo: Mobileye)

JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobileye today published an updated press kit featuring new multimedia assets highlighting the company’s core technologies, autonomous solutions and global presence. The updated Mobileye Press Kit includes high-resolution photos, infographics and b-roll footage that provide a comprehensive look at Mobileye’s advanced portfolio and operations.

Key Visuals Include:

Photos of Mobileye’s new state-of-the-art headquarters, production vehicles equipped with the Mobileye SuperVision™ premium driver assistance system, test fleets powered by Mobileye’s Chauffeur™ and Drive™ platforms, and Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. Visuals also highlight the EyeQ System-on-Chip (SoC), Mobileye computer vision-based solutions, Road Experience Management™ (REM), Cloud-Enhanced Driver-Assist™, and the DXP platform.

Infographics illustrating Mobileye's sensor configurations of Mobileye SuperVision™, Mobileye Chauffeur™ and Drive™.

illustrating Mobileye’s sensor configurations of Mobileye SuperVision™, Mobileye Chauffeur™ and Drive™. B-roll featuring Mobileye’s EyeQ6H SoC, global headquarters, and Mobileye-powered vehicles navigating public roads, including SuperVision™-equipped production models and test fleets demonstrating autonomous capabilities. The footage highlights the scalability and flexibility of Mobileye’s solutions deployed worldwide.

The new visuals showcase Mobileye’s leadership in autonomous driving technology, including the integration of its solutions in both production vehicles and self-driving test fleets, demonstrating real-world impact across multiple regions.

Mobileye leads the evolution of mobility with our autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, based on world-renowned expertise in artificial intelligence, computer vision, mapping, and integrated hardware and software. Since our founding in 1999, Mobileye has enabled the wide adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems while pioneering groundbreaking technologies such as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, Responsibility-Sensitive Safety™ (RSS™) driving policy and Driving Experience Platform (DXP). These technologies support a product portfolio structured for scale and designed to unlock the full potential of mobility, offering a range of solutions from premium ADAS to autonomous vehicles. By the end of 2023, about 190 million vehicles worldwide have been equipped with Mobileye technology. In 2022, Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

