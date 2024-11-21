Clean Skin Club Closes $32M Investment Round Led by Astō Consumer Partners with Co-Investment from Amberstone

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Skin Club, a first-of-its-kind brand at the intersection of skincare and hygiene, announces today the closing of its investment round led by premier investors Astō Consumer Partners and Amberstone. Funds will be allocated toward expansion into brick-and-mortar retail channels, new product development and investment in best-in-class talent.

“Clean Skin Club is ushering in a new era of skincare through reimagining the category and delivering straightforward, science-backed solutions that truly work,” said Clayton Christopher, Co-Founder of Astō Consumer Partners. “The disruptive brand has amassed a cult-following, ranking as a best-seller on Amazon and breaking through the large, high growth skincare market. We are inspired by the team’s vision for skincare hygiene and are honored to partner with them in this next stage of growth."

Founded in 2019, Clean Skin Club was launched in response to dissatisfaction with products on the market that made promises they could not keep. The company realized that skin health could start with something as simple as the towel you use every day. With that, the direct-to-consumer brand launched their flagship Clean Towels XL, marking the first dermatologist-approved, single-use and 100% USDA bio-based facial towel on the market. Clean Skin Club has been clinically shown to improve overall skin health while reducing oiliness, redness and skin sensitivity. The category-defining brand has experienced 150% year-over-year growth, culminating most recently in the company’s entry into brick-and-mortar with their launch into Target stores in September.

“Witnessing the explosive growth and viral reception of our product line-up has been incredibly rewarding,” said Ben-David Imberman, CEO and Co-Founder of Clean Skin Club. “As we further expand into retail and diversify our product portfolio, we are honored to find trusted investment partners that share our unwavering commitment to rigorous testing, clinical validation, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence. With the support of Astō and Amberstone, and their extensive experience with successfully shepherding digitally native businesses into retail, we are excited to reach even more customers.”

For more information about Clean Skin Club and their hygiene collection, please visit www.cleanskinclub.com.

About Clean Skin Club

Clean Skin Club launched in January 2019 with a mission to revolutionize skincare hygiene by introducing smarter, simpler solutions that tackle skin concerns. We are particularly proud of our hygiene line, especially our towels, which set a new standard in skincare with their purity, effectiveness, and ease of use. Each product in this line is thoughtfully crafted to enhance skin health while simplifying routines—using natural, vegan, and cruelty-free materials, and designed with sustainability in mind to minimize environmental impact without ever compromising on quality.

We are committed to transforming the way you care for your skin by providing innovative products that prioritize both effectiveness and sustainability. From sourcing eco-friendly materials to reducing waste in production, we strive to minimize our environmental impact while delivering exceptional quality. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and care, pouring the same passion into each product to create solutions that are smarter for your skin and kinder to the planet.