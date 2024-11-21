Berkeley Partners Engages Wunder to Deploy Solar at MA Industrial Facility

MEDWAY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkeley Partners, a national real estate firm with 11M square feet under management, engaged Wunder, a category-defining provider of commercial energy solutions, to deploy solar at an industrial facility in eastern Massachusetts. The 335 kilowatt solar system supports Berkeley Partners’ ESG initiatives, all without requiring any out-of-pocket expense. The solar system came online in September of 2024 and is expected to generate 392,707 kilowatt hours of power in its first year alone - offsetting more than 604,820 pounds of CO 2 emissions.

The rooftop solar project is generating revenue by leveraging the state’s popular Community Solar program. Under the terms of the program, power generated by the solar system can be sold at a discount to the property’s tenants, as well as other businesses and residences throughout the utility jurisdiction. The solar project is representative of a broader national partnership between Berkeley and Wunder, with additional projects actively under construction and slated to come online in the coming months and years.

Dave Riess, CEO of Wunder, said, “This solar project is a prime example of how financial prudence and sustainability can go hand in hand. Leveraging the Massachusetts Community Solar program, this installation offers significant energy bill savings for the local community and it provides more clean power to the Bay state. We’re proud to support Berkeley in their ongoing commitment to sustainable and economically sound energy solutions."

