Kentucky Kingdom Debuts $8 Million Christmas Celebration

Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Waterpark debuted its latest investment project, Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom earlier today with a festive "snow-breaking" ceremony. The holly-jolly event officially welcomed the park's first-ever Christmas celebration at the foot of the state's newest and largest snow tubing hill – Blizzard Bluff. Park leadership was joined by executives from its parent company, Herschend, and representatives from the City of Louisville, Louisville Tourism, Kentucky Tourism and community partners. The Lyman T Johnson Traditional Middle School choir performed carols.

During the remarks, details about the guest experience for the $8 million Christmas event and the economic impact of bringing this one-of-a-kind event to life were shared.

"We are thrilled to see Herschend’s continued investment in Kentucky Kingdom, especially with the exciting addition of Christmas in Kentucky Kingdom. It's a testament to Herschend’s commitment to create new jobs, enhance our city's entertainment offerings and create memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “We look forward to the positive impact this will have on Louisville and the surrounding areas.”

“We are beyond excited to share Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom with Kentuckiana families and start a new tradition of creating memories worth repeating together,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “Our hosts have put so much love into creating a family-friendly day-to-night experience that celebrates the season with something for everyone – from 1.5 million sparkling lights to 300 Christmas trees, to joyful holiday characters and specialty food items, and we can’t wait for families to experience it.”

Kentucky Kingdom also announced a special holiday partnership with Norton Children’s Hospital. A portion of proceeds from each Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom ticket sold will be donated to the hospital. The park will also host a toy drive for Norton Children’s between Nov. 23 and Dec. 15. Guests who bring a toy will receive a “Buy 1 Get 1 Free” hot beverage coupon. Kentucky Kingdom will present a check and donated toys to the hospital before Christmas. Program details can be found HERE.

“As the only free-standing children’s hospital in Kentucky, serving children from all 120 counties in the commonwealth, we are thrilled to partner with Kentucky Kingdom. This partnership is enhancing the lives of children in our region and elevating the quality of life for all Kentuckians,” said Lynnie Meyer, R.N. Ed.D., FAHP, CFRE, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Norton Healthcare.

During the festive event, park leadership teased future developments by announcing a $25 million investment to bring new and exciting experiences for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom was our largest investment since purchasing the property in 2021, but it’s just the beginning,” said Kentucky Kingdom General Manager Sarah Worrell. “We’re wholeheartedly committed to growing alongside our community, and with another $25 million investment over the next two seasons, we will continue to significantly expand our entertainment offerings and add value for our guests.”

Further details on the additional $25 million investment will be shared over the next several months.

About Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom

This new family holiday celebration runs from November 29-January 4 and is included with Daily Admission and Season Pass. Guests will have access to rides and 40 unique holiday-themed experiences for the whole family. There are four special zones to explore:

Classic Christmas : Features immersive festive decor, over 300 Christmas trees, King Louie’s Candyland, and a holiday drive-through experience on the Tin Lizzie’s Starlight Speedway. Holly Jolly™ Junction: An enchanting realm where the beloved tale of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer® and his companions come alive for a unique experience you won’t find anywhere else in the region. Santa’s Village: Have a meet & greet with Santa and find out if you are on the nice list; check out the Christmas Countdown and travel through a 60’ illuminated light tunnel. The Snow Zone : Centered around the largest snow tubing hill in Kentucky (175 ft of real snow.) Build a snowman, make snow angels, and roast s'mores by the fire, or book a private igloo.

About Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Water Park

Kentucky Kingdom Theme and Water Park is Kentucky’s largest amusement and water park in the heart of Louisville, Kentucky. Spanning 67 acres, it offers family-friendly entertainment with over 70 rides and attractions – including one of the region's largest selections of children’s rides (King Louie’s Playland), five world-class roller coasters, and two giant wave pools. Learn more at kentuckykingdom.com.

Kentucky Kingdom is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-owned themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for seven generations. Its 12,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.