Archer Review Ranks 33 in 2024 Deloitte Fast 500™, Marking Another Year of Industry Leadership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Review today announced it ranked 33rd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Archer Review grew 5771% during this period.

Archer Review’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Karthik Koduru, attributes the company's impressive revenue growth to its exceptional range of products and its focus on maintaining an unwavering commitment to student success. He said, “Our mission has always been to empower healthcare professionals by providing accessible, high-quality resources that support their educational journey.” This growth reflects the trust users place in the platform and Archer Review’s dedication to continually enhancing the learning experience.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Archer Review recently expanded its product offerings to include a nursing school companion product, complementing its comprehensive suite of tools for students from pre-nursing to nurse practitioner. This range supports healthcare professionals at every stage of their journey, meeting the needs of a highly engaged and enthusiastic audience. Backed by an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 93, Archer Review stands out in the industry for its focus on user satisfaction and outstanding educational outcomes.

In a significant milestone this year, Archer Review was acquired by Leeds Equity Partners (“Leeds Equity”), a leading private equity firm specializing in the knowledge industries. This partnership is a testament to Archer Review's tremendous success in delivering a superior product portfolio and maintaining an unwavering commitment to student success. “With the support of Leeds Equity, we are poised to expand our reach and amplify our impact, empowering even more students in their healthcare journeys,” said Whitney Isola, President of Operations.

Dr. Koduru added, “Joining forces with Leeds Equity opens new doors for growth and innovation at Archer Review. We’re excited to expand our reach, elevate the student experience, and continue shaping the future of healthcare education.”

The recognition from Deloitte, coupled with the Leeds Equity partnership, marks an exciting chapter for Archer Review. The company remains steadfast in its mission to empower nursing students and healthcare professionals to achieve their goals, advancing its reputation as a leader in educational technology. Additionally, Archer Review has been honored as one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2024, 2023, and 2022, securing the #46 spot in this year’s rankings.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ evaluates companies based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period. Now in its 30th iteration, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ provides a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in relevant sectors in North America, and Archer Review's placement on this list underscores its significant growth within its industry.

About Archer Review

Archer Review (www.archerreview.com) is a leading provider of medical and nursing exam preparation resources, dedicated to empowering healthcare learners at every stage of their academic and professional journey. With a comprehensive suite of study materials, expert tutoring, and personalized support, Archer Review helps students achieve their goals and succeed in their healthcare careers.

Archer Review has been recognized by Inc. 5000 in 2024 (#46), 2023 (#85), and 2022 (#466) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2023 and 2024 as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in the United States, and the 2024 Financial Times (#5) and Inc. Southwest Regionals (#3) lists for high growth companies. Archer Review is based in Dallas, TX.