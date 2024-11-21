WallachBeth Capital Selects HUB to Enhance Post-Trade Operations.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HUB is pleased to announce that WallachBeth Capital has selected HUB Trading Operations, a SaaS solution to streamline and optimize its day-to-day post-trade operational processes.

HUB Trading Operations – Simplify complex manual tasks, remove dependency on spreadsheets, and access key information across your trading business.

WallachBeth Capital, a leading US provider of institutional execution services, is utilizing HUB to standardize post-trade workflows, access a trusted source of critical business data, and publish key management information and analytics.

HUB automates the collection and management of data directly into WallachBeth’s operational workflows, providing accurate calculations and highly configurable dashboards and reports.

David Beth, COO & Co-founder of WallachBeth Capital, “ HUB has enabled us to collaborate effectively and strengthen our team’s capacity to drive operational efficiency. HUB’s solutions have removed internal complexity, allowing us to deliver tailored and efficient services at scale. HUB’s understanding of our business needs makes the onboarding process quick and straightforward.”

Paul Taylor, CEO of HUB, “ We’re excited that WallachBeth Capital has chosen HUB to streamline its operations. HUB is dedicated to making our clients’ lives easier by seamlessly integrating critical data into their operational workflows, which enables them to address key challenges more efficiently.”

About HUB

HUB provides SaaS solutions that help asset managers and hedge funds simplify daily tasks by automating complex and manual processes; seamlessly integrating investment data directly into operational workflows. HUB products streamline manual processes, reduce operational risk, expand data access and drive growth. HUB is committed to providing customers with flexible adoption, quick onboarding, rapid ROI, and scalable growth aligned with their business needs.

For more information about HUB and our solutions, visit HUB.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About WallachBeth Capital

WallachBeth Capital LLC is a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, offering clients a comprehensive range of solutions to navigate increasingly complex markets.