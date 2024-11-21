Academy Medtech Ventures Launches Move PT: An AI-Powered Platform Transforming Rehabilitation and Patient Care

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV) is thrilled to announce the release of Move PT, an innovative digital health platform designed to enhance rehabilitation care and patient outcomes through advanced artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision (CV), and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). Move PT enables physical therapists (PT), orthopedic surgeons, and healthcare providers with the data-driven, AI-empowered insights they need to deliver more precise, personalized patient care across both in-person clinical settings and remotely.

Today’s healthcare providers need more precise data-driven insights into the performance, progress, recovery, and outcomes of their patients to deliver the most appropriate care possible and ensure patients are tracking toward target outcomes. To facilitate this, Move PT combines real-time data insights with AI-powered exercise customization and recommendations, enabling clinicians to tailor rehabilitation programs based on each patient’s unique recovery journey whether being seen in the clinic or being monitored from home.

Now, patient exercises and movements are video-captured, analyzed, and reported back to providers to foster highly data-driven, informed decision-making previously unattainable in traditional PT practices. This flexible, modular platform makes rehabilitation more data-driven, outcomes-based, agile, and AI-enabled.

“The true value of AI and CV technology in healthcare is to augment, not replace, our most valuable resource: providers. This is why we innovate,” said JJ Mosolf, President of AMV. “AMV is bringing the human body to life in a novel way. Our mobile solution is the first to project a dynamic, real-time 3D skeletal model, giving clinicians a full spectrum view of movement—achieving what other flat, two-dimensional systems cannot. This breakthrough unlocks unprecedented accuracy in movement correction, empowering patients and providers to achieve faster, more effective outcomes.”

With this greater intelligence and higher quality care, rehabilitation patients will experience more efficient care programs and better outcomes. Payers also stand to benefit from the use of Move PT, as improvements in value-based care and patient outcomes benefit clinic bottom lines.

Key features and benefits of Move PT, as described above:

AI-Powered Customization: Move PT’s adaptive AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms enable clinicians to personalize exercise programs in real-time, enhancing precision and effectiveness in patient care.

Move PT’s adaptive AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms enable clinicians to personalize exercise programs in real-time, enhancing precision and effectiveness in patient care. End-to-End Integration: With seamless integration into existing EMR workflows, Move PT minimizes administrative burden and helps healthcare providers focus on quality patient care.

With seamless integration into existing EMR workflows, Move PT minimizes administrative burden and helps healthcare providers focus on quality patient care. Real-Time Data and Analytics: Clinicians receive actionable insights on patient progress, allowing for timely interventions and optimized rehabilitation protocols.

Clinicians receive actionable insights on patient progress, allowing for timely interventions and optimized rehabilitation protocols. Flexible, Scalable Design: Move PT supports a variety of use cases—from outpatient therapy to post-surgical recovery—empowering healthcare organizations to extend their reach and improve patient outcomes in both clinical and remote settings.

As part of its mission to advance digital health, AMV is actively seeking strategic partners interested in leveraging Move PT’s capabilities to elevate rehabilitation outcomes and expand access to high-quality, data-driven care. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to explore partnership opportunities: eugene@academymedtechventures.com.

For more information about Move PT, watch the official launch video or please visit https://www.academymedtechventures.com.