Grid Dynamics Introduces Composable Commerce Starter Kit on Microsoft Azure, Enabling Rapid Replacement of Legacy Systems with Modern Digital Commerce Capabilities

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services, today announces the launch of its Composable Commerce Starter Kit on Azure. This starter kit includes a minimum viable product (MVP) deployable in months, and empowers businesses to deliver superior digital commerce experiences with rapid time-to-value. Clients can leverage best-of-breed commerce components from different third-party vendors, and compose them with commercetools on Microsoft Azure into a flexible custom digital platform built for the future of commerce.

B2C and B2B businesses transitioning from monolithic commerce solutions to MACH (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless) architectures face significant challenges in their digital transformation journeys. Traditional commerce platforms, while comprehensive, are often rigid and outdated, and lack the flexibility and modern features needed to support today’s digital commerce needs. Seamlessly integrating composable commerce packaged business capabilities (e.g. core commerce, retail search, content management, digital asset management, order management, etc.) is technically challenging. To address this challenge, Grid Dynamics created the Composable Commerce Starter Kit on Azure, allowing customers to rapidly deploy an extensible MACH-compliant architecture in Microsoft Azure centered on commercetools’ core commerce platform along with pre-built connectors for 3rd party ISVs that provide other commerce PBCs (Packaged Business Capabilities), such as retail search, content management, payments, and order management, among others. The starter kit embraces MACH architecture principles, offering flexibility to integrate with various modular components, unify customer interactions, streamline digital commerce processes, and provide personalized experiences. These capabilities are delivered on the Microsoft Azure Cloud, which allows clients to leverage its powerful ecosystem of cutting-edge AI technologies to further transform their business and the experiences they bring to customers.

“ By enabling businesses to replace outdated legacy systems with modern, composable architectures, our Composable Commerce Starter Kit on Azure offers a proven, scalable, digital platform centered on the industry-leading core commerce capabilities of commercetools with the power, scale, and reliability of Microsoft Azure. The starter kit’s API-first approach, open architecture, and superior compatibility with 3rd party integrations provides a future proof design and unlocks modern, AI-driven customer experiences for our clients. We believe this will meet the sophisticated demands of today’s customers and also drive operational efficiency and business value,” said Valery Zelixion, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales, Account Management and Practice Development at Grid Dynamics.

“ Digital commerce transformation and platform modernization following the MACH principles embraced in this kind of composable commerce architecture allows Microsoft retail, consumer packaged goods, and other B2C/B2B industry customers to unlock the power and flexibility of Microsoft Cloud for Retail. That includes taking advantage of cutting-edge AI-powered solutions built on Azure,” said Willayna Banner, Head of Growth & Innovation Product Engineering for Retail, CPG & Agriculture, Cloud + AI Engineering at Microsoft.

“ We are proud to partner with Grid Dynamics and Microsoft Azure to make composable commerce available to even more businesses. Together, we share the mission to enable businesses to provide best-in-class, flexible and scalable commerce experiences,” said Christopher Holley, Global Director, Technology Partnership at commercetools.

This starter kit is the latest example of Grid Dynamics' innovation and engineering excellence in support of its GigaCube growth framework.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a leading provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, AI, and digital engagement services. Fusing technical vision with business acumen, we solve the most pressing technical challenges and enable positive business outcomes for enterprise companies undergoing business transformation. A key differentiator for Grid Dynamics is our 8 years of experience and leadership in enterprise AI, supported by profound expertise and ongoing investment in data, analytics, application modernization, cloud & DevOps, and customer experience. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the Americas, Europe, and India. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About commercetools

commercetools, a global commerce company, is the market leader in composable commerce. They enable companies to flexibly customize, tailor and scale shopping experiences across markets. Their composable commerce platform equips some of the world’s most influential businesses with tools to remain agile, future-proof digital offerings, reduce technical risks and costs, and build outstanding experiences that drive revenue growth.

With headquarters in Munich (Germany) and Durham (US) and employees spread across five continents, commercetools has led a global renaissance in digital commerce by combining cloud-native, technology-agnostic, independent components into a unique system that addresses personalized business needs. They empower brands – including Audi, Danone, Eurail, NBCUniversal, Sephora and Volkswagen Group – to stay ahead of changes in the market and consumer preferences by powering distinctive, dynamic user experiences.

To learn more, visit commercetools.com.

