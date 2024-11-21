Enersponse and Divcon Mission Critical Team up to Enhance Data Center Sustainability and Efficiency

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enersponse, a leading distributed energy resource management (DERMs) provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Divcon Mission Critical, a systems integrator specializing in facility management automation and monitoring solutions for data centers. The collaboration combines Enersponse’s energy market intelligence and integration with Divcon’s cutting-edge control solutions for large-scale mission critical cooling systems to enhance sustainability, strengthen grid reliability, optimize energy use, and reduce operational costs.

The nationwide partnership offers solutions that enable data centers to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy, shift consumption to off-peak times, manage power usage during high-price periods, and participate in cost-saving and rebate programs. Central to the collaboration is Enersponse’s Clean Response offering, a DERMS module that signals facilities to reduce energy use when the grid emissions peak. The module tracks carbon intensity in real-time and adjusts clients’ power use to match renewable sources like solar and wind. Enersponse also delivers impact reports for ESG tracking, giving customers insights into associated carbon reductions from their traditional demand response participation, helping them to meet their decarbonization goals.

“Teaming up with an industry-leading player like Divcon allows us to bring our advanced energy management solutions to a broader market and address the unique challenges faced by power-intensive data centers,” said James McPhail, CEO of Enersponse. “By combining Enersponse’s demand response (DR) programs and Clean Response capabilities with Divcon’s innovative control systems, we’re providing data center facilities with the tools they need to minimize their carbon footprint, contribute to a resilient grid, and earn financial incentives—all while maintaining vital, round-the-clock operations.”

With 30 years of experience in the control industry—including the last 12 dedicated to data centers—Divcon has become a trusted partner to the leading data center operators in the country. Divcon’s turnkey control solutions and energy monitoring systems boost energy efficiency and sustainability. As Divcon expands into collaborations with Bitcoin miners, its expertise in integrating new technologies, such as Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), aligns seamlessly with Enersponse’s Clean Response program, increasing overall value for customers.

“At Divcon, we’re committed to providing customized solutions that not only meet our clients' specific needs but also drive sustainability and efficiency. Partnering with Enersponse strengthens our ability to deliver on these goals within the data center industry,” added Kevin Timmons, CEO of Divcon Mission Critical “Combining our advanced solutions and expertise empowers customers to take control of their energy usage, reduce their environmental impact, and support their communities by enhancing grid resiliency.”

To enroll or learn more, visit: enersponse.com.

About Enersponse: Enersponse is an energy resource management platform that works with power providers across the country to aggregate their distributed energy resource (DER) and rebate programs with clients across the U.S. to maximize financial incentives by automating load reduction responses. This process helps providers maintain a stable grid; saves customers money; earns them passive income through rebates from utilities; and helps achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. The company’s intelligent automation-powered distributed energy resource platform is connected to hundreds of power generators across North America, all dispatchable to customers’ existing control systems. Enersponse’s advanced technology keeps track of what’s happening down to a micro-locational level—even for large enterprises with facilities distributed across multiple power grid providers— by monitoring weather patterns, system outages and energy pricing fluctuations. It then syncs the data collected with pre-set client preferences to intelligently adjust power use in real time without the need for human intervention. This means less stress on internal resources and an automated one-stop-shop solution for consolidating all available energy conservation programs to maximize cost savings—ultimately paying customers and their control companies to save power.

About Divcon Mission Critical: Headquartered in Dallas, Divcon provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to mission-critical facilities, enabling the customer to control, automate and monitor energy functions. With over nine million square feet of white space under management and more than one gigawatt commissioned since 2017, Divcon is one of the largest independent control systems contractors globally specializing in colocation data centers and mission-critical facilities. Divcon’s mission is to provide its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions to meet their exact building automation needs. Divcon strives to accomplish this through technology, innovation and client-focused personal service.