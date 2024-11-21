Bealls Inc. Selects Legion WFM to Enhance the Employee Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legion Technologies, an innovator in workforce management (WFM), has announced a new partnership with Bealls Inc., a family-owned, privately-held retailer with stores in 22 states. Bealls Inc. will leverage Legion’s AI-native workforce management platform in demand forecasting, automated scheduling, time and attendance tracking, and frontline communications to improve the employee experience for associates across the company’s 650 retail locations.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Fla., Bealls Inc. operates under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric. The 110-year-old retailer’s longevity is based on the motto “outfitting families for less.” Its stores offer a vast selection of the latest brands, styles, and fashions at exceptional value. Known for fun and engaging shopping experiences, the guest-centric company has a robust guest loyalty program.

In adopting the Legion platform, Bealls Inc. will offer employees increased autonomy and flexibility in their schedules–a top demand for hourly employees, according to the 2024 State of the Hourly Workforce report. Legion’s modern, intuitive application enables associates to easily request changes to their schedule, including the ability to trade and swap shifts, set availability, and pick up open or extra shifts.

“As a family-owned business, Bealls Inc. understands the importance of ensuring employees are fulfilled both at work and in their personal lives,” said Sanish Mondkar, CEO and founder of Legion Technologies. “Legion is helping businesses enable this crucial balance with intelligent, automated, employee-centric workforce management that maximizes labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. By embracing the power of AI, Bealls will deliver a transformed associate experience that truly meets the needs of today’s hourly workforce.”

Bealls joins a growing number of companies transforming their labor operations with Legion’s award-winning WFM platform, including Circle K, Rite Aid, Alo Yoga and Erewhon.

For more information about how companies are using Legion WFM to reinvent the hourly worker experience, visit legion.co.

ABOUT LEGION TECHNOLOGIES

Legion Technologies delivers the industry’s most innovative workforce management platform, enabling businesses to maximize labor efficiency and employee engagement simultaneously. The award-winning, AI-native Legion WFM platform is intelligent, automated, and employee-centric. It’s proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. Backed by Riverwood Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Legion is recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America according to the Inc. 5000 and the Deloitte 500 rankings for two consecutive years. For more information, visit https://legion.co and follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT BEALLS INC.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been owned and operated by the founding family for nearly 110 years. The company operates more than 650 retail stores in 22 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, and online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com. To learn more about Bealls, Inc., please visit http://www.beallsinc.com.