Boingo Wireless Awarded Telecom Agreement With Conductiv

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boingo Wireless has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for telecom, internet and network services, with Conductiv Contracts. Effective September 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Conductiv Contracts members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms for internet and network services from Boingo.

“Healthcare systems are racing to innovate, but are challenged with aging infrastructure, cybersecurity concerns and cost. With Boingo’s next generation 5G and Wi-Fi networks, hospitals can overcome obstacles to realize their digital health goals,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “From connecting patients and staff to medical equipment, Boingo’s secure wireless solutions have your entire campus covered. We’re proud to be awarded a group purchasing agreement with Conductiv to streamline the procurement process for wireless networks, which are critical for modern healthcare operations.”

Boingo is one of the largest indoor DAS providers in the U.S. and designs, builds and manages these networks for healthcare systems to deliver seamless and secure cellular coverage for AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and other providers. Boingo networks are designed with stringent security standards to protect infrastructure and data and comply with strict regulatory requirements.

Hospitals and healthcare campuses experiencing poor cellular service, dropped calls and wireless “dead zones” can benefit from Boingo’s comprehensive suite of 5G, Wi-Fi and private network solutions, including DAS. Boingo’s DAS networks enable reliable transmission of text, voice, image, and video data across the facility, empowering staff, patients, and first responders to stay connected when it matters most. This seamless connectivity supports critical hospital functions, optimizes resource management, enhances patient care, and enables efficient virtual consultations, ensuring that healthcare teams can provide timely, quality care across the entire campus.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 Million in contract savings.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. Boingo designs, builds and manages converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide.

Learn more at boingo.com and connect with Boingo via healthcare@boingo.com.