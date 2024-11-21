Convergent Energy and Power Closes Programmatic Tax Equity Financing with East West Bank

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Convergent Energy and Power (Convergent), a leading provider of energy storage solutions in North America, today announced that it has closed a programmatic tax equity financing deal with East West Bank. The funding will be used for Convergent’s New York and Maryland energy storage portfolios, which can provide more cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable electricity to over 8,000 customers. The deal, originated by Greenprint Capital, also supports Convergent’s broader 2025 portfolio across North America.

“The need for energy storage has never been more pressing and this tax equity financing will allow Convergent to bring grid reliability to communities on the East Coast,” said Convergent’s CFO and Co-Founder, Frank Genova. “We’re thrilled to partner with East West Bank, which recognizes the value of Convergent’s assets and a broader programmatic partnership. We look forward to working together to build a more resilient and sustainable electric grid.”

“East West Bank’s support of Convergent, a leader in the energy storage sector, furthers their mission to develop and scale energy storage solutions,” said Ken Edens, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Finance, at East West Bank. “This initial deal—and our programmatic collaboration—reflects our commitment to helping innovators improve and build the energy landscape of the future.”

Convergent has over 800 MW / 1 GWh of energy storage and solar-plus-storage systems operating or under development and over $1bn invested in or committed to systems in operation or under development.

