First Pacific Bank Selects Q2 to Boost its Commercial Banking Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that First Pacific Bank has chosen Q2’s industry-leading digital banking platform to expand its capabilities and strengthen its competitive edge in the commercial banking market.

Founded in 2006 as Friendly Hills Bank and rebranded in 2022, First Pacific Bank is a $430 million community bank serving small business and commercial clients in Southern California. Through Q2’s single digital banking platform for retail, small business and commercial, First Pacific Bank will be able to deliver a fast, feature-rich user experience. Armed with high-volume wire origination, integrations such as Zelle® and FedNow®, and enhanced fraud protection through a layered security strategy, First Pacific Bank will better serve current and prospective clients.

“As a Southern California-based business bank, our commitment to our clients and the communities we serve is at the core of everything we do,” said Tony DiVita, Chief Operating Officer of First Pacific Bank. “By continually evolving and expanding our product offerings, we’re able to meet the growing needs of our commercial banking clients. Our partnership with Q2 strengthens our position as a leading community bank and we look forward to offering our customers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions.”

In addition to serving customers with innovative technology, First Pacific Bank plans to leverage Q2’s solutions to boost operational efficiency on the backend, streamlining processes for smoother, more effective operations.

Q2’s VP, Product Management, Anthony Ianniciello, said, “The landscape has evolved for businesses and corporations selecting new banking relationships, with technology taking center stage. At Q2, we are committed to helping high-quality banks like First Pacific Bank stand out in fiercely competitive markets through the latest, most robust technology. We look forward to helping First Pacific Bank continue to grow and meet the evolving needs of its clients through an innovation-first strategy.”

To learn more about Q2, click here.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for customers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About First Pacific Bank

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 17 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.