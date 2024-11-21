MythWalker™ Launches Today for Heroes of Earth and Mytherra

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantGames, the interactive gaming member of the NantWorks family of companies, today launched its geolocation role playing game (RPG) MythWalker™ for Android and iOS platforms. MythWalker merges classic fantasy RPG gameplay with cutting-edge geolocation technology, immersing players in a world where fantasy and reality collide, utilizing real geographical data that mirrors actual streets and landmarks.

Players are summoned by a mysterious entity only known as “The Child” to save Earth and Mytherra, engaging a rich cast of allies and enemies where the two parallel universes collide. Taking on roles of Warriors, Spellslingers and Priests, heroes battle enemies using magic and brawn, repelling ancient evil forces that have awoken and are determined to destroy the two worlds.

MythWalker elevates the mobile geolocation gaming experience with unparalleled accessibility features. Players can use Portal Energy to enable the Tap-To-Move feature, allowing movement through the world with the aid of a Navigator companion without physically moving locations in real life. Additionally, MythWalker introduced Portals at launch, granting players access to specific places from anywhere, anytime. Players can establish up to three Portals in real-world places they’re presently occupying or in the past. Once through a Portal, players with their Navigators can further explore their surroundings. Portal Energy replenishes over time or can be gained by completing tasks or defeating enemies.

NantGames is comprised of gaming veterans from Infinity Ward (Activision), Epic Games, Jam City, Riot Games, Square Enix and more, who came together to create immersive games born from passion and innovation. The launch of MythWalker serves as the studio’s inaugural project, and the team aims to create more groundbreaking games for adventurous players in the future, while fully committing to expanding the MythWalker experience with ongoing new game content and support.

“From the outset, our team envisioned something extraordinary for MythWalker, and they’ve delivered on that promise,” said Michael Madden, Executive Producer at NantGames. “We’ve taken the core elements that players love in a AAA RPG and elevated them with cutting-edge technology, creating an immersive experience that truly transforms the world around them.”

Follow MythWalker social channels for content update announcements. MythWalker is free to play and offers in game app purchases via the App Store and Google Play.

About MythWalker™

MythWalker™ is a geolocation fantasy role-playing game for iOS and Android devices. Players interact with the real world through the lens of a classic fantasy role-playing game, employing combat, magic, crafting, resource gathering minigames and more – transforming any mundane outing into a magical adventure. They can venture out in the real world to interact with the game, or continue their adventures from the comforts of home with Navigators and the Tap-to-Move mode. MythWalker takes players to Mytherra, a fantastic parallel world to Earth, where they are recruited by a powerful being, known only as The Child, to investigate attacks on her world. She guides players on mystical quests and adventures to uncover the truth about the attackers, explores the connection and shared histories between Earth and Mytherra, and leads the heroes in defending their home. Visit https://mythwalker.com/ for more information.

About NantGames

NantGames™ began in 2018 as a small business venture within the larger NantWorks family of companies, to explore the idea of creating games and interactive media. Since then, the studio has grown to over 50+ employees and is developing its first game, MythWalker – a geolocation fantasy role-playing game. Utilizing existing Nant technologies and IP. NantGames aims to become a leading entertainment technology innovator in the games industry. Please visit https://nantgames.com/ for more information.