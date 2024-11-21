Mayfair House Hotel & Garden Selects ROH to Increase Sales Conversion with Enhanced Payments Processing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROH, the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform designed to help hotels increase profitability, today announced that Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts and owned by Brookfield Properties, has partnered with ROH to increase sales conversion with enhanced payments processing.

ROH is revolutionizing hospitality with modern solutions designed to simplify and optimize payments and revenue management. By offering a seamless payment process, hotels can directly boost sales conversions. At Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, streamlined payment and workflow tools empower sales and finance teams with real-time visibility into corporate bookings, fostering more effective collaboration and improving productivity.

“Payments aren’t just a back-office task – they’re critical to a hotel’s profitability and operational success,” said Jess Conroy, CEO and Founder, ROH. “At ROH, we’re acutely aware of the complexities involved in managing payments and the opportunities they present for improvement and growth. We designed ROH to unlock the power of payments by simplifying processes, enhancing team collaboration and ensuring every payment is accounted for. These aspects are critical not just to the teams on the ground, but to hospitality operators, asset owners and brands at large. We’re humbled to see the sales and finance teams at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden leveraging ROH to automate once manual processes, resulting in greater profitability.”

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is an icon of Coconut Grove that first opened in 1985 and reopened in September 2022. With flexible floor plans across 8,500 square feet of event space and 79 guest rooms, the natural surroundings of Mayfair House Hotel & Garden create an inspiring, refined atmosphere to elevate any business, meeting, event or banquet.

About ROH

ROH is the hospitality industry’s first payments and revenue management platform that unlocks profitability. ROH drives conversions, increases revenue and provides real-time data and insights for large hospitality groups, asset owners and their brands that collectively manage over $4T in Gross Payment Volume (GPV).

ROH is quickly becoming an indispensable partner to forward-thinking hospitality groups including Loews Hotels & Co, Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Auberge Resorts Collection, Noble House Hotels & Resorts and Evolution Hospitality. The company is proudly backed by investors including Acrew Capital, 1Sharpe Ventures, Founders Fund, Moore Specialty Credit, Correlation Ventures, SilverCircle, Cleo Capital and GMO VenturePartners.