Cemex Recognized at COP29 for Solar Clinker Breakthrough

MONTERREY, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cemex was awarded the Net-Zero Industries Award by Mission Innovation at a ceremony during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan for its revolutionary clinker decarbonization process using concentrated solar power.

The Net-Zero Industries Award recognizes and celebrates outstanding innovations in industrial decarbonization; it spotlights the people and projects revolutionizing energy-intensive industries and driving substantial reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Cemex’s solar clinker project is a collaboration with cleantech company Synhelion, who developed the high-temperature solar heat technology it uses.

“Together with Synhelion, we are pioneering solar-powered clinker production, a breakthrough process that can contribute to decarbonizing cement manufacturing,” said Davide Zampini, Vice President of Global R&D at Cemex. “This award recognizes our vision of achieving net-zero CO₂ emissions, as well as our passion for innovation.”

“We congratulate Cemex on winning the Net-Zero Industries Award, which is a testament to our shared vision to decarbonize cement manufacturing and pave the way for a more sustainable industry,” said Gianluca Ambrosetti, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Synhelion. “The solar clinker project is an example of the transformative power of clean energy innovation in industrial processes.”

Cemex partnered with Synhelion in 2019 to reduce CO₂ emissions in cement production. This collaboration led to a significant milestone in 2022 with the first successful production of solar clinker in a small-scale pilot.

Building on this success, the technology was scaled further in 2023 by enabling clinker production in a continuous manner over an extended period – a key milestone for implementing the technology at an industrial scale. Cemex and Synhelion are advancing toward developing a solar-driven, industrial-scale pilot cement plant.

Mission Innovation is a global initiative to catalyze action and investment in research, development, and demonstration to make clean energy affordable, attractive, and accessible to all in this decade.

The full Net-Zero Industries Awards winners list is available at:

https://mission-innovation.net/missions/net-zero-industries-mission/net-zero-industries-award-2024/

About Cemex

Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the help of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets around the world, powered by a multinational workforce focused on providing a superior customer experience enabled by digital technologies. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.com

About Synhelion

Synhelion produces sustainable solar fuels. The cleantech scale-up company is on a mission to contribute to a net-zero transportation sector by replacing fossil fuels with renewable solar fuels. Founded in 2016 as a spin-off of ETH Zurich, Synhelion is now commercializing the Sun-to-Liquid technology. In June 2024, the company inaugurated DAWN, the world’s first industrial plant for the production of solar fuel in Jülich, Germany. RISE, Synhelion’s first commercial production plant, will be located in Spain and is scheduled to produce fuels from 2027. On its road to defossilize transportation, Synhelion is supported by a network of international partners such as Eni, Cemex, Lufthansa Group, Swiss International Air Lines, SMS group, Wood, AMAG Group, Zurich Airport, and Pilatus Aircraft. For more information, please visit www.synhelion.com

