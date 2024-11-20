Cadmus Awarded $150M USAID Asia Futures Activity Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadmus, a technology-empowered strategic consulting firm serving government, commercial, and non-governmental organizations worldwide, is pleased to announce the award of the Asia Futures Activity by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The five-year, $150 million initiative will serve as the USAID Asia Bureau’s accelerator and knowledge hub, providing access to thought leadership, expertise, analytical support, and local resources to respond to complex opportunities and challenges across the Indo-Pacific region.

The USAID Asia Futures Activity uniquely targets the interconnected challenges of economic growth, democratic governance, and resilience in the face of increasing health, climate, and food security threats.

“The Asia Futures Activity demonstrates a transformative approach to cross-sectoral programming and learning across the Indo-Pacific region,” said President and CEO Ian Kline. “Cadmus is proud to build on the success of our International Development work and support the Asia Bureau’s multidisciplinary efforts on this critically important endeavor.”

The Asia Futures activity will provide the entire Asia Region with a comprehensive suite of programming solutions, partnering closely with USAID’s Asia Bureau and its regional and bilateral Missions. Across the program, Cadmus will focus on innovative and strategic utilization of high-impact private sector partnerships, a collaborative approach critical to addressing the range of challenges in the region comprehensively, effectively, and equitably.

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a technology-empowered strategic consulting firm with more than 1,300 experts dedicated to serving government, commercial, and non-governmental organizations worldwide. We help our clients achieve their goals and drive lasting, impactful change by leveraging transformative digital solutions and unparalleled expertise across domains. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. For more information, visit cadmusgroup.com.