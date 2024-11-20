Wolters Kluwer and the Australian College of Mental Health Nurses team up to increase mental health resources

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wolters Kluwer Health and the Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN) today announced a new editorial relationship, that will provide additional resources for clinicians who care for patients with mental health conditions. An estimated one in five Australians aged 16-85 will experience mental health concerns, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The collaboration aims to equip the Australian healthcare and nursing communities with a new set of the most current, evidence-based procedures to help improve patient outcomes in this growing population.

Evidence-based content at the point of care

“Currently there is an acute need for mental health resources globally, as nurses and other healthcare professionals, regardless of their focus or practice area, are supporting patients’ mental health as part of their overall care plan,” said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning & Practice. “The ACMHN brings invaluable expertise in this area and this new collaboration will be a powerful addition for Australian care teams that rely on the latest evidence-based, clinical information within Lippincott Procedures Australia.”

Over the next three years, the editorial collaboration between Wolters Kluwer and the ACMHN will develop upwards of 100 mental health-focused procedures for Australian nurses, reflecting the care and considerations for the Australian population. These will be available in Lippincott Procedures Australia, a leading resource for nurses that provides clinicians with the knowledge and confidence to make more informed clinical decisions and empowers teams to collaborate more effectively and consistently across their entire organization. As part of the Lippincott Solutions suite, Lippincott Procedures Australia gives nursing staff the guidance they need to mitigate risk, reduce variability of care, and maintain consistent compliance.

Powering nurses with critical mental health resources

The Australian College of Mental Health Nurses represents mental health nurses across all levels of government and health service sectors and is the recognized credentialing body for Australia's mental health nurses. The standards set by the organization will solidify the drive towards recognition of mental health nurses as a nursing specialty.

“In Australia, there is a severe shortage of mental health nurses. We recognize that Registered Nurses and Enrolled Nurses in Australia across all clinical fields encounter caring for people with mental health conditions. It is vital to improve and strengthen educational resources for nurses to be better prepared to support patients that present with acute and mental health conditions in the general setting,” said Professor Rhonda Wilson, President, Australian College of Mental Health Nurses. “Our collaboration will ensure that specialist mental health nurses build and approve resources for nursing colleagues to care for patients holistically, powerfully increasing confidence in the quality of resources available to support our general nursing colleagues.”

