CSI Customer Consumers National Bank Celebrates 377% Growth Over 16-Year Partnership, Breaks Ground on 22nd Branch

PADUCAH, Ky. & MINERVA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consumers National Bank, a CSI customer and rapidly expanding community bank based in northeast Ohio, plans to open its 22nd branch in Massillon, Ohio, next year.

Founded in 1965, Consumers National’s community-centric model attracts new account holders by providing fast, personalized services, especially in areas left underserved by large regional banks who’ve withdrawn from the market. This fosters dependability, trust and brand recognition among customers, enabling Consumers National to grow its foothold in northeast and east central Ohio.

Consumers National’s 16-year partnership with CSI, a leading provider of end-to-end financial software and technology, has been a driving force in the bank’s ability to deliver innovative and timely solutions to customers. Since their partnership began in 2008, Consumers National has increased its asset size by $900 million, or 377%, launched dozens of new solutions for account holders, integrated multiple third-party solutions through CSI’s open banking platform, doubled its branch network and completed two acquisitions. Its current footprint now covers more than 6,800 square miles in Ohio.

“At Consumers National, we strive to offer our customers cutting-edge products that rival big banks and provide consultative service that’s often ignored in today’s industry,” said Ralph Lober, president and CEO of the bank. “Our core purpose is to make a difference in the communities we serve now and well into the future. When you walk through our doors, you’re more than just a customer…you’re an important part of our mission. We want our customers to know that they are part of something impactful to their neighbor.”

Lober continues, “Our customers and potential customers need to know that, unlike at large institutions, their deposits are managed locally and invested into local families, farms, businesses, nonprofit organizations and public entities—that they are helping to create economic vitality in their local community and throughout the region. That attitude, mixed with state-of-the-art technology powered by partners like CSI, gives us the upper hand against big banks.”

Since its partnership with CSI began, Consumers National has built a respected commercial and agricultural lending platform, developed an indirect lending program and established a mortgage services division that originates secondary market and portfolio mortgage and residential construction loans.

“Community institutions like Consumers National are taking the power back from big banks and leading by example,” said David Culbertson, president and CEO of CSI. “As a comprehensive software provider, we are here to offer support across lines of business to help community banks implement the technology they need to become more efficient, to meet customer needs and, ultimately, to grow. We strive to be trusted advisors. Customers can trust us to have collaborative discussions on product development or new technologies that best reflect the needs of their account holders.”

“In addition to their NuPoint® core platform, we leverage several CSI products like digital banking, cash management, call center and card and ATM management to service our account holders. We also tap into CSI’s other specialty solutions when needed,” Lober added.

For more information on CSI, visit csiweb.com. For more information on Consumers National Bank, visit www.consumers.bank.

About CSI

As a forward-thinking software provider, CSI helps community and regional banks, as well as organizations worldwide, solve their customers’ needs through open and agile technologies. In addition to its nearly 60-year reputation for personalized service, CSI is shaping the future of banking by swiftly deploying advanced solutions that help its customers rival their competition.

About Consumers National Bank

Consumers National Bank operates under a community-based banking model to provide fast, personalized services, especially in areas left underserved by large regional banks. Whether customers walk into a branch or access the bank online, its goal is to fulfill customer needs through exceptional service. By investing in the community, Consumers National Bank helps businesses grow and families prosper. When a customer enters a branch or interacts with a Consumers National Bank associate, they can expect to interact with professionals who possess the skills to exceed that customer's expectations while attending to their financial needs.