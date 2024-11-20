HomeLight Partners with Orchard to Power Move First Program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, HomeLight and Orchard announced they have entered into a strategic partnership, where Orchard’s Move First program will be powered by HomeLight’s industry-leading Buy Before You Sell product.

Sixty percent of homebuyers need to sell a home in order to buy their next one. For many homeowners, that means coordinating multiple moves, navigating an extremely complicated purchase process, and extra costs. HomeLight Buy Before You Sell uses AI technology to allow these individuals to unlock up to 70% of the equity from their existing home and begin making offers the same day.

All Orchard Move First transactions will be handled via HomeLight Buy Before You Sell.

“The real estate industry cannot rest on its laurels — in today’s challenging market, we need to get creative in how we help buyers unlock equity and purchase their next home,” said Drew Uher, Founder and CEO of HomeLight. “We’re proud that Buy Before You Sell is the de facto choice for the best lenders and agents in the country, including Orchard. We share a vision of ultimately making each transaction simple, certain, and satisfying for all.”

Buy Before You Sell offers top loan officers and agents several unique advantages:

Review and approve clients’ property condition and eligibility for the program using HomeLight’s proprietary AI-driven algorithm in minutes

Instantly unlock up to 70% of an approved client’s existing equity in their home

Empower clients to make a stronger, non-contingent offer on their dream home, with no home sale contingency

Allow clients to move on their timeline and sell their old home prepped and staged to maximize its sales price

“We are thrilled to be partnering with HomeLight to offer our customers a simple and stress-free solution to buy before they sell,“ says Court Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Orchard. “With our partnership, buyers will get to buy a new home on their timeline and still get the maximum sale price on their old home, all while saving time and money.”

In addition to Orchard, The Loan Store, Luminate, and others, HomeLight has partnered with over 15,000 loan officers, 28,000 top real estate agents, and unlocked over $760 million in equity from clients’ existing homes across the country with Buy Before You Sell.

Move First agents and customers can get started at: https://orchard.com/services/move-first

Lenders interested in bringing Buy Before You Sell to their clients should visit: lenders.homelight.com

Agents interested in bringing Buy Before You Sell to their clients should visit: homelight.com/buy-before-you-sell/agents

About HomeLight

HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.

Top real estate agents and loan officers are powered by HomeLight’s platform to compete and win. Together, we deliver better outcomes to their clients during every step of the real estate journey. Our technology makes it easier to buy and sell homes, whether that's enabling clients to buy before they sell, find a top agent, or have certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents and loan officers.

Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, Dallas, and Chicago, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Stereo Capital, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.

For additional information and images: homelight.com/press

About Orchard

Orchard is a platform that connects home sellers to the best local agent and best sale outcomes. We have integrated brokerage, mortgage, title and several innovative transaction services into a unified digital commerce platform that helps both customers and agents win more. It’s the new way to home. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. Learn more at https://orchard.com/