Securiti Partners with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Help Build Safe Enterprise AI Systems with HPE Private Cloud AI

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securiti, the pioneer of Data+AI Command Center, today announced at HPE Discover 2024 that it will integrate its Securiti Gencore AI with HPE Private Cloud AI, a turnkey private cloud AI solution built on NVIDIA AI. The powerful combination will empower users to more easily and quickly build safe, enterprise-grade generative AI systems, copilots and AI agents, utilizing proprietary enterprise data safely in diverse data systems and apps.

Data security and AI governance are critical for building enterprise AI systems. Gencore AI addresses these challenges by enabling organizations to safely connect to hundreds of data systems and preserve data controls and governance. It is powered by a unique knowledge graph that maintains granular contextual insights about data and AI systems and supports NVIDIA NIM microservices for optimized inference performance. Gencore AI provides robust controls throughout the AI system to align with corporate policies and entitlements, safeguard against malicious attacks, protect sensitive data and provide full provenance of the AI system.

HPE Private Cloud AI is a first-of-its-kind turnkey private-cloud AI solution that enables enterprises of every size to gain a fast and flexible path for developing and deploying generative AI. Co-developed with NVIDIA, and part of the NVIDIA AI Computing with HPE portfolio, HPE Private Cloud AI integrates NVIDIA AI computing, networking and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM, with HPE’s AI storage, compute and HPE Greenlake cloud to streamline time to value for AI. Combined with Securiti’s Gencore AI solution, which integrates with NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA NIM, organizations can help ensure safe ingestion of data, and that full data privacy and security controls are enforced within this private cloud environment.

“HPE Private Cloud AI provides a compelling, fully integrated solution to help accelerate deployment of AI systems with a cloud-based experience within a controlled environment,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI. “We are excited to integrate with HPE Private Cloud AI, helping to safely bring data into these modern AI systems, while providing comprehensive security and privacy controls and system observability.”

