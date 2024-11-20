Snowflake and Anthropic Team Up to Bring Claude Models Directly to the AI Data Cloud

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership that will enable global enterprises to develop and scale easy, efficient, and trusted AI products, apps, and workflows powered by the latest state-of-the-art models. Anthropic’s newest Claude 3.5 models will be available for users to securely leverage within Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake’s fully managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features, on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition, Snowflake’s agentic AI products, including Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Analyst, will leverage Claude as one of the key large language models (LLMs) powering these experiences.

By bringing together Claude’s best-in-class reasoning, planning, and problem-solving, with Snowflake’s industry-leading platform trusted by more than 10,000 organizations across the globe, enterprises can unlock the full potential of their data through conversational assistants and large-scale language processing. Claude's advanced language models will further enhance how data agents in Snowflake can deeply analyze data, run ad-hoc analytics, generate visualizations, and execute other multi-step workflows. In turn, Snowflake Horizon Catalog’s strong enterprise-grade compliance, security, privacy, discovery, and collaboration capabilities are natively integrated into Cortex AI — so users can harness the latest Claude 3.5 models with granular access controls and governance guardrails, enabling them to deliver trustworthy AI with high-accuracy results.

“Our partnership with Anthropic represents a massive leap forward in expanding on our promise to provide thousands of global customers with easy, efficient, and trusted AI for a holistic set of enterprise use cases,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “By bringing Anthropic’s industry-leading models to customers’ enterprise data where it already lives, within the security and governance boundaries of the AI Data Cloud, we will unleash new ways for businesses to harness this data for agentic use cases, coding assistants, document chatbots, unstructured data analytics, and more.”

“With Claude, we're turning breakthrough AI research into powerful and trusted tools that businesses can use today, while maintaining robust standards of safety and reliability," said Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product, Anthropic. "Our partnership with Snowflake enables enterprises of any size and industry to access our most advanced models within their secure data environment. Together, we're helping Snowflake's customers to build transformative applications that use Claude's superior reasoning and problem-solving capabilities to tackle their most complex business challenges.”

​“AI is opening new possibilities for how teams create insights from data,” said Barry McCardel, Co-founder and CEO, Hex. “Our Magic AI features make it easy for users to use natural language to ask questions, get answers, and make better decisions — and with Anthropic’s Claude coming to Snowflake Cortex AI, customers can now back these features with the most advanced models, served from their existing Snowflake environments with advanced security and governance.”

Bringing Claude to the AI Data Cloud

According to a recent MIT Technology Review Insights report, Data Strategies for AI Leaders, only 22 percent of respondents claim that their data foundations are “very ready” to support generative AI apps, an alarmingly small number given the massive potential of generative AI. By partnering with Anthropic, Snowflake will provide quick and easy access to Anthropic’s latest models so customers can build cutting-edge generative AI apps, copilots, agents, and more — while benefiting from Snowflake’s industry-leading platform as their data foundation. This allows enterprises to further unlock value from their data using Anthropic’s state-of-the-art models, with Snowflake’s security and governance built-in at the data level and extending up the application stack.

Anthropic’s leading Claude 3.5 Sonnet will be available on select AWS regions where Amazon Bedrock is available in the United States. With Claude 3.5 Sonnet, enterprises gain enhanced reasoning and natural human-like conversational abilities, making it ideal to power chatbots in Cortex AI so users can talk to their enterprise data with ease. With Claude's industry-leading accuracy and expansive context window, enterprises can confidently build mission-critical AI apps that deliver more reliable, factual responses across their entire knowledge base — from customer documentation to technical specifications. Anthropic's continuous model improvements optimize the balance of performance, speed, and cost, enabling enterprises to deploy production-grade AI solutions within the AI Data Cloud that drive real business value, while maintaining efficiency.

As a part of the multi-year partnership, Snowflake has also committed to using Claude as one of the key models powering its agentic AI offerings. Snowflake’s enterprise AI products and chatbots will come optimized for Claude out-of-the-box, so users can reduce time-to-market and begin seeing value with industry-leading accuracy and scalability. Furthermore, Snowflake will deploy Claude for internal use cases, enabling Snowflake employees to immediately create high-quality agentic workflows.

For businesses to evaluate and choose the model that best fits their specific use case, users can compare models using the recently announced Cortex Playground (now in public preview). With Cortex Playground, an integrated interface designed to generate and compare responses, users can test their preferred model from the suite of Claude offerings, as well as from the wider range of model options from leading providers within Cortex AI including AI21 Labs, Google, Meta, Mistral AI, Reka, and Voyage AI.

