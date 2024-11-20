ZipRecruiter and Paradox partner to make hiring fast and frictionless. Enterprise organizations using Paradox’s Conversational ATS can now integrate with ZipRecruiter to tap the platform’s leading job seeker experience. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZipRecruiter® and conversational recruiting company Paradox have teamed up to help enterprise companies simplify hiring. Recruiting teams using the Paradox Conversational Applicant Tracking System (ATS) can now use a new integration to access ZipRecruiter’s millions of job seekers and easy application experience for their open roles.

This new ATS integration will give Paradox clients access to ZipApply, a frictionless application process job seekers can access from any device that saves an average of 30 minutes of application time.1 Employers who use ZipApply receive 3x more applications for their roles2 and get their first candidates 4x faster.3

“We’re committed to building our ATS integration roster so that no matter what platform hiring teams are using, they can tap ZipRecruiter’s exceptional job seeker experience to find the right candidates for their roles faster,” said Matt Plummer, ZipRecruiter Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Enterprise Solutions. “With our Paradox integration, qualified job seekers can easily find and apply for more roles without visiting multiple sites or continually re-entering their information. By removing friction and simplifying the application process, recruiters get access to even more qualified candidates and speed up decision making, which is key for faster hiring.”

Teams using the Paradox Conversational ATS who enable the ZipRecruiter integration can:

Unleash ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology to uncover top candidates

to uncover top candidates Get more candidates faster thanks to ZipApply’s easy, redirect-free experience that reduces application drop-off

thanks to ZipApply’s easy, redirect-free experience that reduces application drop-off Reduce the time it takes for candidates to apply by using their existing ZipRecruiter profile information and resume

Initial users of the new integration saw success, including Southern Rock Restaurants, the largest licensed franchisee of McAlister’s Deli.

“As Southern Rock continues to grow, we need to hire fast and keep our restaurants fully staffed,” said Courtney Dempsey, Director of Digital Recruiting at Southern Rock Restaurants. “With the Paradox and ZipApply integration, it’s even easier for candidates to apply via text or chat, then get screened and scheduled via our AI assistant; we’ve seen improved applicant flow and increased conversion in under 30 days.”

“We want to deliver the best experiences for candidates and hiring teams – and drive real ROI for our clients in time and dollars,” said Cory Smith, Vice President of Product at Paradox. “This integration with ZipRecruiter is critical for our high-volume clients to drive even higher conversion and cost efficiency from a top applicant source.”

The integration is free to use, only takes a few minutes to activate, and is available to customers now. To request more information about how employers can tap into ZipRecruiter’s offerings, including over 200 available ATS integrations, visit ziprecruiter.com/enterprise.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes—including enterprise businesses—find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past seven years4 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.5 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox built the first conversational recruiting platform – driven by its AI assistant Olivia – to help recruiting and hiring teams spend more time with people and less time with software. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox’s AI assistant does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communication and more through simple, frictionless mobile-, chat-, and SMS-driven experiences. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing companies in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500, and has made the Inc. 5000 list four consecutive years. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai. To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai.

