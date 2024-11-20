Tractor Supply and Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee Fulfill 25th Wish in Honor of Milestone Anniversary

LEWISBURG, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee announced today the completion of their 25th collaborative wish reveal, coinciding with the beginning of the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary year. This milestone wish – a custom art barn – was granted to Olivia, a 13-year-old from Lewisburg, Tennessee who is battling cystic fibrosis.

Passionate about art, Olivia has dreamed of having her own space to create, and Tractor Supply and the Lewisburg community came together to bring this wish to life. Tractor Supply donated a backyard structure to serve as the canvas for Olivia’s art barn, while the company’s creative department contributed an array of customized art supplies and materials. Vendors including Backyard Products also offered their time and resources to assemble the structure, ensuring it would be ready for the day of the reveal.

“This surprise for Olivia is a special start to a milestone year for our chapter,” said Beth Torres, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee. “We are grateful for the support of partners like Tractor Supply who have made wishes like this possible for the last 25 years and look forward to working together for many years to come.”

This established partnership with Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee has made an impact throughout the region and beyond. In addition to Olivia’s art barn, Tractor Supply has supported a variety of other unique wishes, all with a tie to the rural lifestyle and “Life Out Here,” including:

For each of these wishes, Tractor Supply and Make-A-Wish have collaborated to ideate, plan and execute a surprise to bring joy to the child’s life amidst a difficult time for them and their family.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee to help make the wishes of brave children like Olivia a reality,” said Marti Skold-Jordan, executive director of the Tractor Supply Foundation. “Each wish we support reflects our commitment to uplifting the communities Tractor Supply serves, and we are honored to be a part of these incredible stories.”

Learn more and help grant wishes at wish.org/midtn.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 2,270 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of Life Out Here through today's youth and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. Founded in 2020, the Foundation's priority areas include supporting agriculture education initiatives through longstanding partnerships with FFA and 4-H, preserving and protecting land, pets and animals and supporting Hometown Heroes. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2023, the Company donated nearly $16 million through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Foundation.

About Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee

Together with its community of support, Make-A-Wish Middle of Tennessee creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish of Middle Tennessee grants wishes in 38 counties and has granted over 2,000 wishes since its founding in 2000. Nationally, Make-A-Wish grants a wish every 34 minutes and has granted more than 330,000 wishes in the United States since its inception in 1980. For more information about Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, visit wish.org/midtn.