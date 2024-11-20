Data Security Leader Cyera Secures $300 Million in Series D Funding, Reaching a $3 Billion Valuation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyera, the leader in data security, today announced a $300 million Series D round, further accelerating its rapid growth and reinforcing its position at the forefront of the $23.68 billion data security market. This latest investment is led by Accel and Sapphire Ventures, with additional participation from Sequoia, Redpoint, Coatue, and Georgian—bringing Cyera's valuation to $3 billion, a more than twofold increase in just six months. This funding follows Cyera’s $300 million Series C round earlier this year and brings Cyera's total funding to $760 million since its founding in 2021.

"We are excited to have the continued support of our investors as we push the boundaries of innovation and scale the world’s leading AI-driven data security platform," said Yotam Segev, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyera. "Data security has become the top priority for businesses as they navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving data landscape shaped by the rise of AI. This funding enables us to continue accelerating platform development, attracting world-class talent in R&D, sales, and marketing, and strategically acquiring solutions that align with our vision for the future of data security."

As AI adoption skyrockets across industries, organizations face unprecedented challenges in securing their data. Cyera’s platform, powered by cutting-edge AI and machine learning, enables companies to continuously discover, classify, and protect their data across multiple environments—including cloud, Security-as-a-Service (SaaS), and on-premises systems—at a level of speed, scale, and precision unmatched by any other solution in the market. Cyera’s AI-driven platform can complete what competitors take years to accomplish in mere days, providing real-time visibility into sensitive data access and offering automated policies that dynamically adjust as data environments grow.

Cyera’s impressive growth is further underscored by its October acquisition of Trail Security, a next-gen data loss protection (DLP) company, for $162M. The strategic acquisition significantly enhances Cyera’s Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution and adds top-tier product and engineering talent from elite leadership programs like the Israel Ministry of Defence’s Talpiot to the Cyera team, further enabling the company to address the most urgent and complex data security challenges faced by the world’s largest enterprises. With this latest funding, Cyera is poised to expand its product capabilities, accelerate innovation, and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving cybersecurity needs of its customers.

“This is the third round that Accel leads as Cyera continues to reinvent enterprise data security,” said Philippe Botteri, Partner at Accel. “Their initial DSPM product has now become a data security platform—including new capabilities like identity access and DLP. This team is an innovation powerhouse, and we are thrilled to be one of their largest investors.”

“In just two years since its founding, Cyera has become the unified platform of choice for many companies when it comes to data security, providing exceptional coverage across structured and unstructured data in cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments. We believe the company’s growth has been nothing short of incredible, empowering organizations to secure data comprehensively, maintain compliance and mitigate emerging risks like GenAI misuse—all while ensuring fast deployment and operational efficiency,” said Casber Wang, Partner at Sapphire Ventures. “Yotam and Tamar are forces of nature and we couldn’t be more excited to co-lead this round.”

About Cyera

Cyera is an AI-powered data security platform that helps organizations manage and protect their data in today’s complex digital landscape. The company’s platform combines advanced Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with real-time enforcement controls, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for securing their data assets against evolving threats.

