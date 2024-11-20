TUM School of Management wins EMEA Innovation Award for Research Excellence

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) and SSRN are pleased to announce that TUM School of Management, Technical University of Munich is the recipient of the 2024 WRDS-SSRN Innovation Award for the EMEA region.

Victoria Kent, Director of International Development for WRDS, presented the award during the AACSB EMEA annual conference Keynote. TUM joins an elite group of rising business schools that are elevating the visibility of impact-focused research.

“With this award, we are recognizing quality, innovation and impact in business research conducted by TUM,” said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. “We are pleased to highlight the prominence of their work.” As a part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides targeted solutions that impact an institution’s trajectory from learning and discovery to research and publication.

"Winning the WRDS-SSRN Innovation Prize is a true honor,” said Professor Gunther Friedl, Dean of the TUM School of Management. “We are grateful to Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the Social Science Research Network (SSRN), and the judges for this recognition. The exceptional resources and global community provided by WRDS and SSRN were vital to our research, enabling us to uncover new insights and advance knowledge. We extend our thanks to our colleagues, mentors, and collaborators for their invaluable support. This award motivates us to continue driving innovative research in financial and economic systems. Thank you for this inspiring recognition.”

WRDS and SSRN are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of knowledge and driving positive changes in society at regulatory, national, and global levels. Each year, awards are presented to rising business schools to highlight their innovation and research excellence. View past winners. As the world becomes more connected, and the impact of policy reaches across borders, equity and access become more essential to research. WRDS is proud to play a leading role in reshaping how research, data access and researcher recognition can better reflect and support a truly global and networked community.

