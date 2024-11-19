Patmos Announces Nebius as First Tenant in New Kansas City Data Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patmos is thrilled to announce that Nebius, a global provider of high-performance AI infrastructure, will be the first client in its Kansas City data center. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as Nebius enters the North American market to bring its innovative AI-native cloud platform closer to American customers. Patmos’ Kansas City facility, designed as a cutting-edge AI innovation hub, will serve as a critical base for Nebius’ operations, enabling the company to deliver high-performance, scalable solutions to clients across the United States.

Nebius selected Patmos for its demonstrated agility and expertise in phased construction, delivering custom data center buildouts faster than the industry standard. The first phase of construction includes extensive infrastructure upgrades, such as backups, generators, and cage space, tailored to support Nebius’ demanding workload requirements.

By partnering with Patmos, Nebius will deploy its first GPU cluster in the U.S. by Q1 2025 to begin servicing businesses and enterprises looking for innovative AI solutions. Nebius plans to deploy 35,000 GPUs with Patmos. This partnership underscores Patmos’ commitment to supporting global technology leaders with reliable, high-speed, and secure AI infrastructure solutions in the heart of America.

“ Converting an iconic newspaper press building into a high-density AI data center facility is not only an exciting technical challenge, but also a meaningful contribution to our community. This project aligns with Patmos' commitment to democratization and decentralization—allowing us to bypass traditional hyperscalers and partner with an AI-focused cloud newcomer. We're thrilled to work with trusted partners, bringing together local vendors and expertise to support the needs of a global company like Nebius. This collaboration feels like the perfect mix of innovation and community spirit, building something faster, stronger, and deeply rooted in the local area,” said Joe Morgan, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Patmos.

Andrey Korolenko, Chief Infrastructure and Product Officer at Nebius, added: " Our first GPU cluster in the U.S. is a landmark for Nebius and enables us to better serve our American customers from American infrastructure. In Patmos, we have found a partner who shares our commitment to sustainability and giving back to local communities, as well as being able to deliver on the complex technical and security requirements to support customer workloads in our AI-native cloud and inferencing services. We're proud to be putting ourselves on the map in the U.S. in Kansas City as we scale up our offering to AI innovators globally.”

Kansas City is a burgeoning hub for AI with the new Patmos Center neighboring hyperscalers such as Meta, Google, and AWS. Through their partnership, Patmos and Nebius present an innovative, independent solution for businesses seeking high-performance infrastructure. Together, Patmos and Nebius bring a new edge to the market, addressing the high-density compute requirements of today’s businesses.

About Patmos

Patmos provides cloud, high-density compute, software, and data center solutions free from the threat of Big Tech censorship. Established as a trusted hosting and professional services provider through its four data centers (Kansas City (x2), Dallas, Phoenix) and its DevHQ (Denver), Patmos has emerged as a leader in custom high-density compute solutions. For those seeking a powerful, tailored alternative to the Big Tech monopoly, Patmos delivers unmatched freedom, security, and reliability. Patmos expects to welcome additional colocation clients to the new Patmos Center soon. Interested parties can reach out to Patmos for availability.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the Company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius’s core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

A Preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The Company boasts a team of around 400 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders.

To learn more please visit www.nebius.com