Close Brothers Asset Management Partners With Objectway to Drive Growth and Innovation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBAM, one of the UK's leading specialist investment management and financial planning firms with over £20 billion of assets under management, has chosen Objectway to support its growth strategy and enhance its offering, aiming to become the best place in the UK for wealth management professionals and their clients.

“The key factors in selecting Objectway were its comprehensive and sophisticated front office capability coupled with its forward-looking innovation roadmap, which underlines its commitment to continuously improving the product for all clients,” said Gregg Clarke COO at CBAM.

Objectway's advanced portfolio management solution represents a significant step forward in CBAM’s digital transformation. The solution will enhance the functionalities available to CBAM, enabling proactive compliance, effective risk management, scalable dealing practices, optimised returns, and consistency in performance reporting for clients. By leveraging Objectway’s best-in-class user experience, CBAM will also see improved front-office efficiency, allowing Investment Managers to focus more on efficiency and client relationship management.

Dr. Alexander Cassar, CEO of Objectway UK, commented, “We are delighted to be working with Gregg Clarke and his team at Close Brothers Asset Management as they embark on this ambitious digital transformation. This collaboration underlines Objectway's commitment to enabling growth in our industry by providing adaptable, scalable solutions that meet evolving market demands and set new standards in client service excellence.”

Recent industry data highlights the essential role that modern portfolio management solutions play in enhancing productivity and operational efficiency. Wealth and asset managers can expect up to a 65% increase in productivity and better compliance management by adopting these solutions, empowering them to move from transactional interactions to lifelong client partnerships.

The solution will be delivered as a scalable, as-a-service platform, ensuring streamlined operations and robust growth capabilities. With its open architecture and flexibility, Objectway’s solution enables CBAM to tailor and adapt services as client needs evolve, further cementing CBAM's commitment to meeting the changing demands of clients in a rapidly shifting market landscape.