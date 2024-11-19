OneSpan Integrates with Ping Identity to Enable Frictionless Digital Experiences

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) announced a new integration with Ping Identity, a leader in securing digital identities for the world's largest enterprises, now listed on the Ping Identity Integration Directory. Through this strategic partnership, Ping Identity will now offer OneSpan’s FIDO-enabled solutions to eliminate passwords and benefit from stronger authentication.

OneSpan joins a growing list of technology partners developing integrations through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions built on the Ping Identity Platform are helping organizations compete in a new digital era where user experience is increasingly important, and security cannot be sacrificed.

“OneSpan is excited to join forces with Ping Identity to enhance the security landscape by delivering the most secure and user-friendly authentication solutions that protect our customers against today’s evolving cyber threats,” said Giovanni Verhaeghe, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at OneSpan. “By partnering with Ping Identity, we’re making it easier for organizations to leverage high assurance hardware-based authentication with Ping Identity’s market-leading identity management solutions.”

According to Gartner1, “IAM leaders should migrate to passwordless methods wherever they can, and as soon as they can, to enhance security and optimize UX.” In response to this recommendation, our joint partnership enables customers to leverage the combined strengths of OneSpan’s DIGIPASS authentication solutions and Ping Identity’s IAM solutions. OneSpan’s DIGIPASS FX solutions are FIDO2-certified, phishing-resistant passkeys that enable passwordless authentication, significantly reducing human error risk. Designed with user privacy in mind, the FIDO protocol uses a private and public key pair system. This prevents private keys and biometric data from leaving the device. It eliminates the vulnerabilities associated with human error, such as phishing and password reuse, and provides superior protection compared to code-based verifications like SMS and one-time passwords.

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance digital customer experiences across the entire user journey,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our collaboration with OneSpan makes integration seamless for customers to quickly benefit from the robust PingOne Cloud Platform.”

For more information on OneSpan’s work with Ping Identity visit here.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides security, identity, electronic signature, and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

About Ping Identity

Ping delivers unforgettable user experiences and uncompromising security. We make crafting digital experiences simple for any type of user—partners, customers, employees, and beyond. We are anti-lock-in. That means integration with existing ecosystems, clouds, and on-prem technologies is simple. Out-of-the-box templates let businesses leverage our identity expertise to give their users frictionless experiences. Whether they’re building a foundation of modern digital identity, or out-innovating their competitors with cutting-edge services like digital credentials, AI-driven fraud prevention and governance, Ping is the one-stop shop for game-changing digital identity.

1 Gartner®, Migrate to Passwordless Authentication to Enhance Security and Optimize UX, Ant Allan, James Hoover, 30 August 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.