HP Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

Access Advance LLC ("Advance") is pleased to welcome HP Inc. ("HP") as a Licensee to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. The PC industry continues to experience widespread HEVC penetration to the benefit of consumers and HEVC content providers. All major CPUs, GPUs, operating systems and browsers support HEVC. The addition of HP to the program significantly expands the pool's coverage for PCs.

HP joins other recent additions to the HEVC Advance pool including Acer, ASUS, Dell, and Lenovo. As a result, five of the top PC companies by sales volume are now licensed under the HEVC Advance Pool, in addition to many other PC companies. By joining the pool as a Licensee, litigations brought by several HEVC Advance Licensors against HP, and countersuits brought by HP in a Massachusetts state court, are now resolved.

Peter Moller, CEO of Advance, commented on the significance of this development, stating, “We are very pleased to welcome HP to the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, which further recognizes the fairness of Advance’s program and structure, including treatment of duplicate royalties. With the addition of HP, we have now licensed the vast majority of the PC industry. We are hopeful other companies still on the sidelines in the PC industry and other markets will quickly come on board without the need for further litigation by our Licensors.”

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 25,500 patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. The HEVC Advance Patent Pool and the VVC Advance Patent Pool are elements of the Access Advance Video Codec Platform Initiative that seamlessly incorporates HEVC and VVC technologies into a single discounted royalty rate structure through the Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement for eligible Licensees whose products include both HEVC and VVC codecs. This innovation responds to the market’s desire for an even more efficient next-generation pool licensing structure. For more information, please visit www.accessadvance.com.