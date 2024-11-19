Cooler Master Launches Early Black Friday Deals and Announces Livestream Event

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooler Master, a global leader in PC components and tech lifestyle solutions, today announced the launch of its early Black Friday sale, offering special discounts on top-tier products. Cooler Master’s Black Friday deals provide PC enthusiasts with an opportunity to elevate their setups using industry-leading gear. Alongside these exciting deals, Cooler Master is hosting a special livestream event featuring tech influencer Arian Karemi to provide fans with an interactive preview of our latest products.

Featured Deals and Highlights:

QUBE 500 Flatpack Macaron – 25% Off

Designed for ultimate customization, this modular mid-tower ATX case supports dual 280mm radiators and up to 8 fans. With swappable panels, a tempered glass display, and versatile orientation options, it offers a highly personalized build experience.

NR200P V2 White – 24% Off

Compact yet powerful, this Mini-ITX case features support for GPUs up to 356mm, top-mounted AIO cooling, and tool-free access, providing seamless upgrades alongside high-speed USB Type-C connectivity.

360 Atmos – 27% Off

Built for advanced cooling demands, the 360 Atmos AIO cooler incorporates Cooler Master’s patented Dual Chamber Pump to optimize CPU cooling. Its customizable cover and ARGB lighting enhance both performance and aesthetics.

240 Atmos – 27% Off

Engineered for AMD R9 and Intel i7 CPUs, the 240 Atmos features a high-performance Dual Chamber Pump and eco-friendly construction using recyclable materials, underscoring Cooler Master’s commitment to sustainability.

Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 – 50% Off

This renowned air cooler offers powerful cooling with its silver nickel-plated copper base and four heat pipes, complemented by customizable ARGB lighting for an optimal blend of functionality and style.

MK770 Macaron and White – 25% Off

This mechanical keyboard combines hot-swappable Kailh Box V2 switches, a 98-key layout, and hybrid wireless connectivity options. Its gasket structure ensures a quiet typing experience, while the 3-way dial adds convenience for volume, lighting, and more.

Hyper 212 Halo Black – 29% Off

The refreshed jet-black design of the Hyper 212 Halo Black provides dual-loop ARGB lighting and advanced cooling technology, delivering optimal airflow and compatibility with the latest CPUs.

Exclusive Livestream Event with Arian Karemi:

Arian Karemi (@wiredhardware) will host the livestream from his home studio, offering viewers an insider’s look at Cooler Master’s newest products and innovations. The event will feature:

Interactive Q&A Sessions: Engage directly with Arian to learn more about our products, get building tips, and ask any questions you may have.

Engage directly with Arian to learn more about our products, get building tips, and ask any questions you may have. Exclusive Insights: Gain behind-the-scenes knowledge about Cooler Master’s design process and upcoming projects.

Gain behind-the-scenes knowledge about Cooler Master’s design process and upcoming projects. Special Promotions: Viewers will have access to exclusive promotional links and offers available only during the livestream.

Join us on Monday, November 25, from 4-6 p.m. PST on our TikTok feed @coolermasterofficial and on Arian’s @wiredhardware feed.

Cooler Master’s Black Friday event begins today. Customers are encouraged to shop early, as quantities are limited. Visit Cooler Master’s website to explore these premium deals and secure top-quality tech upgrades ahead of the holiday season.

About Cooler Master:

Established in 1992, Cooler Master is a performance PC component and peripherals brand with a track record for advancing the industry. From the world’s first aluminum PC case to our pioneering thermal technologies, Cooler Master is committed to breaking technological boundaries and challenging the status quo. Our focus is to create a community for individuals who dare to stand out and embrace their inventive identity. Whether new builders use a PC as medium for self-expression, or hardcore gamers set up their battle stations to pay homage to their favorite character, we revel in being Wired Different. We are a brand aiming to go above and beyond by creating cool products for awesome people to build in their own way. More information is available at www.coolermaster.com and join us on Instagram, Twitter, Discord and Facebook.