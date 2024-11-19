Belkin Brings the Magic of Disney to Mexico With Special Edition ‘Star Mickey’ Gift Box, Available Exclusively at belkin.mx and Costco Mexico (Graphic: Business Wire)

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for 40 years, today announced its exclusive ‘Star Mickey’ collection featuring limited edition versions of the best-selling BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K, BoostCharge 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger 67W, and BoostCharge USB-C cable.

Developed for Disney enthusiasts just in time for the holidays, the ‘Star Mickey’ gift box collection is an expression of Disney magic, featuring luxurious gold accents, Mickey Mouse icons and glimmering patterns, inspired by the night sky.

“We are thrilled to introduce our limited-edition Star Mickey gift box in Mexico, featuring Belkin’s most popular products with one of Disney’s most beloved characters,” says Claudia Morales, National Account Manager at Belkin.

“This collaboration combines the magic of Disney with Belkin’s people-inspired technology, and we are excited to offer Mexican customers a unique and memorable experience this holiday season.”

Pricing and Availability

The Star Mickey Gift Box is available to order for $1,699 MXN at belkin.mx, costco.com.mx, and Costco store locations throughout Mexico while supplies last.

Imagery is available for download HERE.

About Belkin

Belkin is a California-based accessories leader delivering award-winning power, protection, productivity, connectivity, and audio products over the last 40 years. Designed and engineered in Southern California and sold in more than 100 countries around the world, Belkin has maintained its steadfast focus on research and development, community, education, sustainability and most importantly, the people it serves. From our humble beginnings in a Southern California garage in 1983, Belkin has become a diverse, global technology company. We remain forever inspired by the planet we live on, and the connection between people and technology.