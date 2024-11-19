ALLETE Clean Energy has fully recontracted Armenia Mountain Wind

DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE), has fully contracted the output of its Armenia Mountain Wind site for another seven years through agreements with two customers.

ALLETE Clean Energy acquired the 100.5-megawatt Armenia Mountain Wind site near Troy, Pennsylvania, in 2015. Located in the dynamic PJM electricity market near the New York-Pennsylvania border, Armenia Mountain consists of 67 General Electric turbines installed in 2009.

“That we have fully recontracted the Armenia Mountain Wind site is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team that keeps turbines available at a high rate for customers who increasingly desire more renewable energy,” said ALLETE Clean Energy President Nicole Johnson. “With a new customer in a new business segment, Armenia Mountain is poised to continue delivering reliable, renewable energy.”

The most recently signed agreement for 50 percent of Armenia Mountain’s output is with Smartest Energy US, an energy retail partner and wholesale commodity trader that supplies flexible, reliable and creative energy solutions to businesses in the United States.

“Securing the Armenia Mountain Wind PPA marks a significant milestone for SmartestEnergy and our U.S. Origination team,” said SmartestEnergy US CEO Andy Cormie. “With ALLETE Clean Energy entrusting us as a long-term partner for the Armenia Mountain facility, we are able to successfully continue our expansion into the U.S. energy markets, strengthen our generator strategy, and work toward our ambition of becoming an industry-leading wholesale power marketer that provides tailored products and solutions to our customers.”

The other energy customer for Armenia Mountain is Old Dominion Energy Cooperative, a generation and transmission cooperative based in Virginia that serves the needs of 11 member cooperatives in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Old Dominion was one of the two original Armenia Mountain customers when the site started operations in 2009 and elected to recontract with ALLETE Clean Energy.

ALLETE Clean Energy owns, operates, and has delivered build-transfer projects totaling more than 1,600 megawatts of nameplate wind capacity across eight states. The company is well-positioned to drive additional clean-energy sector growth.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and New Energy Equity, headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland; and has an 8% equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.