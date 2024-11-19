Elastx Selects Lightbits to Power Scalable, Secure, and Sustainable Cloud Services

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbits Labs (Lightbits®), the creator of NVMe® over TCP and innovator of flexible, efficient, and resilient cloud data storage solutions, today announced Elastx Cloud Platform (ECP), a leading Swedish cloud service provider, has chosen Lightbits to power its OpenStack Cloud Service for enterprise customers throughout Scandinavia. The partnership sees Elastx leveraging Lightbits’ high-performance, low latency, scalable software-defined storage across OpenStack and Kubernetes clusters for a resilient, cost-effective cloud platform that provides customers with secure, sustainable multi-availability zones for mission-critical applications.

Following an extensive evaluation of 13 storage vendors, Elastx ultimately selected Lightbits based on its seamless integration with OpenStack and Kubernetes, high NVMe-capacity density, high performance, lower TCO, and ease of manageability. ECP’s engineering team noted the ease of installation and configuration, describing the experience as “plug-and-play.”

“Our decision to partner with Lightbits was clear once we saw their deep integration capabilities with our OpenStack and Kubernetes infrastructure. Their unprecedented price-to-value ratio supports both our operational requirements and growth aspirations,” said Joakim Öhman, Chief Executive Officer of Elastx.

ECP encompasses a robust, multi-tiered infrastructure offering scalable solutions for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Container as a Service (CaaS), Database as a Service (DBaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS). OpenStack IaaS serves as the core infrastructure service and forms the foundation for Kubernetes CaaS and DBaaS serving Cloud Native enthusiasts. ECP provides a virtual high-availability data center where the network, instances, and storage can be configured according to the customers’ specific needs. Additionally, the platform incorporates GPU support for AI applications, allowing swift, high-performance data handling.

ECP offers a high-performance, secure, and resilient multi-availability zone platform tailored to modern application demands. Lightbits powers the cloud platform with persistent storage for OpenStack, Kubernetes, and AI/ML which leverages NVMe flash for performance while retaining container portability. Lightbits’ NVMe/TCP capabilities allow persistent storage across standard network infrastructure without specialized hardware, ensuring flexibility and scalability. For ECP, Lightbits delivers a multi-tenant, highly resilient, and cost-effective software-defined storage solution.

Elastx’s infrastructure spans three strategically spaced Availability Zones (AZ) designed to ensure high availability and business continuity for demanding data applications. This setup supports redundancy across all services, from Kubernetes CaaS to DBaaS, for optimal reliability. Security is paramount at Elastx, with encrypted storage, inter-AZ communication, a Threat Protection service, and continuous Tier 3 data center monitoring. The project coordinated by NVMestorage.com founder Jos Keulers, a Lightbits Luminary Partner, was finalized with a substantial 5-year software licensing arrangement, cementing Lightbits’ commitment to supporting Elastx’s ongoing innovation and enterprise success.

"Our NVMe/TCP technology enables Elastx to deliver scalable, high-performance storage solutions without the need for specialized hardware, facilitating flexible deployments across its Kubernetes and OpenStack environments," added Eran Kirzner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbits Labs. “The platform supports a full spectrum of applications, from cloud-native workloads to AI-driven projects, with GPU resources available to accelerate data-intensive AI processing.”

Elastx maintains a robust commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Their infrastructure is optimized for energy efficiency and operates on renewable energy. Enterprise customers who choose the Elastx platform with Lightbits block storage to enable their high-performance database and AI/ML workloads contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly IT infrastructure.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), invented the NVMe over TCP protocol and are pioneers in software-defined block storage that enables service providers and enterprise organizations to architect agile and efficient cloud infrastructure. Built from the ground up for high performance, scalability, resiliency, and cost-efficiency at scale, Lightbits software delivers the best price/performance for real-time analytics, transactional, and AI/ML workloads.

