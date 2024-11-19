ServiceNow and Microsoft expand strategic alliance to modernize the front-office with Copilot and AI agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced an expanded strategic alliance with Microsoft to modernize front-office business processes with Copilot and agents.

The news builds on years of partnership bringing new advanced cloud and AI capabilities to customers in their flow of work. Most recently, both companies introduced ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft 365 Copilot integration which streamlines workflows and enables self-service capabilities within Microsoft applications. Initial use cases include employee and IT scenarios where employees working in Microsoft Teams can use Copilot to search the ServiceNow knowledge base, request service catalog items through a guided, conversational experience, and ask to chat with a live agent when a case needs to be escalated. Now Assist provides employees with responses to questions as well as recommended actions and next steps in a conversational manner based on domain knowledge of the enterprise and awareness of the user’s context and organizational data from Microsoft 365 chats, email, calendar, and files.

AI-enhanced products and services are rapidly becoming a central theme for C-suite executives looking to digitally transform their businesses. With this expanded partnership, ServiceNow and Microsoft will advance their vision to reimagine the front-office with a Microsoft Copilot and ServiceNow AI agent collaboration that leverages the unique strengths of both platforms. Guided by strong governance and human oversight, these front-end agents will solve customer problems in Copilot to seamlessly connect back-end workflows. Copilot will streamline user tasks through intelligent automation, while ServiceNow AI agents orchestrate workflows, providing real-time responses to complex issues, ultimately collaborating to execute tasks on behalf of employees.

As AI transforms every corner of work, customers are migrating from legacy systems of record. Together, Microsoft and ServiceNow are innovating to help customers drive maximum value with GenAI, including through a new shared initiative to modernize their front-office. With this joint commitment, customers will benefit from customizable, interoperable solution offerings spanning ServiceNow and Microsoft products, which move customers to AI-first business processes across the enterprise.

“A strong partnership between ServiceNow and Microsoft means customers gain the best of both worlds: seamless, secure, and smart workflows,” said Jon Sigler, senior vice president, Platform and AI at ServiceNow. “By combining our strengths, we're enabling organizations to harness AI and automation in ways that fundamentally change how they work—reducing complexity, driving productivity, and helping teams move faster. This partnership isn’t just about technology; it's about setting customers up for long-term success in a digital world.”

“With Copilot as the user interface for AI, we're ushering in a new ecosystem of AI agents that allow for increased interoperability with partners like ServiceNow,” said Charles Lamanna, Corporate Vice President, Business & Industry Copilot, Microsoft. “Our strong partnership and shared vision with ServiceNow provides an opportunity to help customers transform their business processes with Copilot and agents.”

