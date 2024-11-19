Neat Named Exclusive Video Conferencing Hardware Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing

OSLO, Norway & MILTON-KEYNES, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neat, the pioneering leader in world-class video technology, and Oracle Red Bull Racing proudly announce a new three-year partnership naming Neat as the team’s exclusive Video Conferencing Hardware Partner and an Innovation Partner. As part of the agreement, Oracle Red Bull Racing will integrate Neat devices throughout the organization to support creative and flexible collaboration for the championship winning team.

“With our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are excited to welcome Neat to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team and look forward to working together to support simple and immersive collaboration experiences for our organization. Close teamwork, passion, and creativity are key to the Team’s success on the track, and Neat’s video technology allows us to collaborate at our best,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

With a massive global audience, Formula 1 is one of the world’s most popular sports and Oracle Red Bull Racing is one of its premier teams. Beginning in 2025, Neat will be featured on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB21 car, pit crew helmets, and track displays. Neat will have access to race paddocks and garage throughout the season for hospitality events with customers and partners. Oracle Red Bull Racing will also use Neat video technology devices in the organization, bringing the team together for creative, flexible collaboration.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing is known around the world as a team that has achieved the highest levels of success in Formula 1 racing, and we are pleased to join them as a partner. Neat’s passion for delivering simple yet powerful collaboration experiences aligns perfectly with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team’s dedication to bringing a complex organization together to achieve success. This partnership brings the Neat brand to a large global audience while staying true to our core ethos of bringing people together with our elegant and powerful video devices,” said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video collaboration devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superior audio and video quality for Zoom and Microsoft Teams meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios, uniquely addressing the needs of today's ever-evolving, dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse service gives you complete control of your device deployment, premium support care, and extended warranty coverage from anywhere. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in professional motor racing and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.