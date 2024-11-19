Remote Launches Benefits Solution to Empower Global Teams

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Remote, the leading global HR platform and payroll provider, has unveiled Remote Global Benefits, allowing companies to access and manage multi-country health insurance plans without leaving the Remote platform. Powered by Kota’s infrastructure and insurer network, this unique integration makes it easy for companies to handle the selection, enrollment, and administration of high-quality, compliant local health benefits for their distributed teams without navigating complex international benefits landscapes.

Managing employee benefits across borders is often a fragmented, complex, broker-led challenge for multinational companies. HR leaders often have to deal with the arduous task of managing globally competitive benefits across many jurisdictions, each with different regulations and laws, while also synchronising benefits with payroll. Remote Global Benefits provides a seamless alternative by integrating Kota’s benefits solution, saving HR leaders time and emotional energy while saving businesses time and money by automating benefits administration, reducing manual tasks, and eliminating broker fees.

With Remote Global Benefits, customers can easily browse and select plans from local providers, instantly enrol team members, and automate administrative tasks like tax reconciliation and payroll deductions—all fully integrated into their payroll workflow. This solution provides companies with teams across multiple countries, or those expanding into new regions, an efficient way to offer the competitive, localized benefits that are essential for attracting and retaining talent.

As companies compete globally, strong employee benefits are critical to recruiting and retaining top talent. According to Remote’s Global Benefits Report, 60% of employees consider benefits a deciding factor when choosing between job offers, and nearly 80% of companies see improved retention after enhancing their benefits packages. By integrating benefits into the payroll system, Remote’s platform offers a seamless solution that saves HR teams time and effort while meeting employee expectations across borders.

Luke Mackey, Co-Founder and CEO of Kota, commented, “ Managing employee benefits across multiple countries has traditionally been a complex, outdated process entangled in paperwork, costing companies money, time, and morale. At Kota, we saw an opportunity to break away from this approach by creating a streamlined, digital-first solution for modern businesses. Our vision is to empower companies to offer world-class benefits with just a few clicks, creating a seamless experience for both HR teams and employees. Remote, a global innovator, shares this vision of a tech stack that empowers rather than hinders workforces.”

Iarla O'Carroll, Chief Operating Officer at Remote, added, “ The launch of Remote Benefits for payroll is a significant milestone for both current and prospective customers. Two common challenges companies face when expanding internationally are sourcing locally competitive benefits and synchronizing them with payroll. This partnership with Kota enhances our ability to streamline benefits management, making it easier than ever for companies to deliver top-tier employee experiences while ensuring integration with local payroll systems and full compliance. Given the vital role benefits play in recruitment and retention, this partnership enables our customers to expand globally with confidence, supporting their teams' well-being and success as they enter new markets.”

About Kota

Kota is building the internet infrastructure for employee benefits. Empowering modern businesses to offer their employees insurance and retirement benefits more easily and affordably through our platform, app and embedded insurance offerings. With our proprietary infrastructure, Kota removes the friction from global benefits for HR and finance teams. Proudly founded in Ireland, Kota supports hundreds of businesses and is backed by some of Europe's leading investors like EQT Ventures, Northzone and Frontline, with €7.6M raised to date. For more information, visit Kota.io.

About Remote

Talent is everywhere — opportunity is not. Remote’s mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to find and hire the best talent, and enabling individuals to build financial and personal freedom. Businesses around the world use Remote to hire, manage, and pay their globally distributed workforces, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

To learn more about Remote Global Benefits, visit https://remote.com/global-hr/payroll-global-benefits.