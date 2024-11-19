Sound Credit Union Expands Partnership with Candescent to Drive Growth and Innovation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candescent, a leading global platform for digital-first banking, today announced an expanded relationship with $3 billion-asset Sound Credit Union (Sound), accelerating its digital banking transformation to support ongoing growth.

Sound Credit Union, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, is committed to providing its 175,000 members with financial products and services they need to manage their finances with confidence. Over the next several years, the credit union has ambitious growth objectives, dedicated to expanding their reach and impact across the communities they serve. To help enable this scale, Sound has broadened its partnership with Candescent, adding digital account opening and onboarding as well as compelling self-service features such as credit score and continuous verification.

“Providing our members with intuitive, robust experiences remains a top priority at Sound, and we are committed to maintaining and elevating these high standards of service as we continue grow,” said Nancy Sternitzky, Senior Vice President and Chief information Officer at Sound Credit Union. “Candescent has proven to be a strong, strategic partner, and we are confident that expanding our collaboration and adding more innovative features and services will allow us to deliver more personalized and secure experiences to our members.”

“Sound is a leading credit union prioritizing digital-first innovation that continues to strengthen member loyalty and fuel growth,” said Brendan Tansill, Chief Executive Officer, Candescent. “By expanding our partnership, the credit union will benefit from sophisticated features and functionality, data-driven insights and the agile innovation enabled by our modern architecture. We look forward to supporting Sound as they continue to execute upon its growth strategy and compete successfully in its markets.”

About Candescent

Atlanta, Ga.-based Candescent is the largest independent digital banking platform in the United States. With a comprehensive, digital-first product suite, Candescent drives success for its financial institution clients by delivering a seamless experience that elevates and connects digital and physical banking channels. Candescent currently serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing nearly 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

About Sound Credit Union

Sound Credit Union was founded in 1940 and today is one of Washington State’s largest credit unions. With 25 full-service branch locations throughout the Puget Sound area, Sound provides their 175,000 members with authentic and trusted financial support and services. Sound is driven by the purpose of standing with members, employees and the community through all waves of life. For more information, please visit www.soundcu.com.