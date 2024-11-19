Duracell to Power Williams Racing Into 2025 and Beyond

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams Racing and Duracell are thrilled to announce a multi-year extension to their powerful Formula 1 partnership on the eve of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Duracell, a true household name as the world’s leading battery manufacturer, was one of the first global brands to join Williams’ comeback mission when they joined forces with the team for a North American partnership ahead of the 2022 season.

Since then the alliance has grown into a global partnership known for its eye-catching activations such as the incorporation of the iconic copper and black battery into the Williams airbox, supported by captivating fan engagement on social media, innovative retail activations and multi-market TV ad campaigns.

The Duracell airbox will continue into 2025 when the FW47 will be driven by Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz – one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid. Duracell’s logo and instantly-recognisable colours will remain featured on the drivers’ helmet visors, and the team’s devices will benefit from Duracell’s unique Power Boost ingredients.

The announcement hails a new and exciting era for the partnership of two icons driven by performance and cutting-edge technology, united by a determination to think differently and never stop pushing forward. It comes on the eve of the Las Vegas GP, where Williams is turning the DRS flaps on Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto’s FW46 rear wings into a Duracell battery and changing the colour of the DRS button to iconic copper to tie in with Duracell’s sponsorship of the race’s DRS zone.

Duracell also becomes the third long-term partner in recent weeks to extend its relationship with Williams, joining Kraken and Gulf Oil International in another vote of confidence for the team’s ongoing transformation in pursuit of championship success.

James Bower, Commercial Director, Williams Racing: “Williams are proud to have Duracell powering our comeback journey into 2025 and beyond as we continue building long-lasting relationships with industry-leading brands that share our vision and values. The partnership has delivered memorable moments and iconic branding that has become a fan favourite on our cars, and we look forward to the next chapter as we continue building momentum.”

Ramón Velutini, Global CMO, Duracell: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Williams Racing as we continue to support their journey towards getting back on top of the grid. Our shared passion for performance and relentless pursuit of improvement makes Williams Racing a perfect fit for Duracell. Both Williams Racing and Duracell are ‘Built Different,’ embodying the belief that ‘good enough’ is never enough. I’m particularly thrilled that our exclusive ‘Power Boost Ingredients™’ technology will be powering their devices, both on and off the track.”

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Duracell

Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE-BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known the world over. Their products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a $250B holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities. Visit www.duracell.com for more information; follow us on X.com/Duracell & Instagram.com/Duracell and like us on Facebook.com/Duracell.