F45 Training Partners With REP Fitness to Enhance Strength Training Through New Functional Racks In-Studio

F45 announced its newest partnership with REP Fitness to introduce Functional Racks to participating studios worldwide over the next six months. (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc., a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, today announced its newest partnership with REP Fitness – a home and commercial gym equipment supplier that specializes in strength and conditioning exercise equipment – to introduce Functional Racks to participating studios worldwide. This cutting-edge equipment enhances F45’s strength training capabilities while maintaining the core variety and high-energy experience members know and love.

The Functional Racks, designed in collaboration with REP Fitness, feature power racks, barbells, the Athena™ cable system, and landmines, providing members with the tools to execute foundational strength exercises such as squats, bench presses, deadlifts, and more. This equipment also expands programming options by introducing cable-based exercises like rows, flies, tricep extensions, and other functional movements, ensuring the F45 workout experience remains dynamic and results-focused.

“At F45 Training, we’re committed to delivering world-class innovation to help our members achieve their fitness goals,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “The introduction of the Functional Racks enhances the strength training component of our programming while staying true to our functional training style. Strength training plays a vital role in improving overall health, supporting mobility, and contributing to long-term wellness. Its ability to complement weight loss medications like GLP-1s by helping to build and maintain muscle further reinforces our commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to fitness for our global community.”

As part of the partnership, the F45 Athletics team has created over 400 new exercises designed specifically for the Functional Racks and integrated cable system. Studios incorporating the REP Functional Racks will gain access to an exclusive new programming tier, which includes updated floor layouts, new timing structures, and fresh workout formats.

“We’re excited to partner with F45 on such a game-changing addition to their studios,” said Ryan McGrotty, co-CEO of REP Fitness. “At REP, our mission is to empower individuals of all ages and backgrounds to live life on their own terms through the strength they gain from training. This partnership perfectly aligns with that vision. Together, we are elevating the fitness journey and redefining strength training in group fitness environments.”

F45 members worldwide can expect to see the Functional Racks in participating studios as the global rollout progresses over the next six months. These additions are a natural evolution of F45’s commitment to providing the best tools and programming for its members, combining the latest equipment with a proven functional training approach to deliver results driven workouts.

To find your local studio and sign up today, visit: www.f45training.com

To explore F45 Group franchising options, visit: www.f45training.com/invest

About F45 Training

F45 Training (“F45'' or the “Company”) is a leading boutique fitness franchise platform operating the F45 Training, FS8, and VAURA brands. F45 Training is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that utilizes proprietary technology, including a proven fitness platform that leverages a rich content database of thousands of unique functional training movements that offer members new workout experiences each day. FS8 is a progressive new fitness concept that remixes the best elements of Pilates, tone, and yoga into a 3-in-1 low-impact, high-energy workout. VAURA is a sensory athletic reformer Pilates experience designed to energize every cell of your body. Additionally, recovery services are available at participating studios, including state-of-the-art sauna, cold plunge, and percussion therapy. F45 Training is committed to supporting our expanding global franchise network in the high-growth boutique fitness category.

For more information about F45 Training and its latest innovations, visit f45training.com.

About REP Fitness

REP engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200, with global distribution, offices, and manufacturing. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP’s innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men’s Health.

For more on REP Fitness and their campaign, Pursue Your Strength, visit repfitness.com.