Woof Expands Retail Presence With PetSmart Launch

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woof, the award-winning pet brand known for making animal wellness accessible for dogs and their owners, announced today its expansion into PetSmart stores across the United States. Its hero product, the Pupsicle—winner of the 2024 Pet Innovation Award for Dog Toy of the Year and an honorable mention in TIME's 2024 Best Inventions—along with Refill Pupsicle Pops and Treat Trays, will now be available in PetSmart stores nationwide, as well as PetSmart.com. This launch comes on the heels of an explosive growth year for the primarily direct-to-consumer brand, which first expanded into retail locations last year and is now in over 5,000 retail doors.

Woof is diving head first into the future of the pet industry, leaning into trends such as animal wellness, pet humanization, and focusing on creating innovative products that breathe new life into the industry. Through this partnership with PetSmart, Woof aims to strengthen relationships with pet owners by offering innovative solutions for dog parents and making pet wellness more accessible.

“For decades, the pet industry has relied on tried-and-true methods, but at Woof, we see exciting opportunities for innovation that can elevate pet products to new heights,” said Daniel Haarburger, CEO and Founder of Woof. “Partnering with such an iconic, legacy brand allows us to reach even more consumers across the United States. We want to improve life for dogs and their owners, and our enrichment toys and accompanying treats and chews help dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and give their owners some peace of mind.”

"This new partnership with PetSmart is a testament to the incredible feedback and responses we've received from our customers and will help elevate Woof even further," said Avrum Elmakis, President at Woof. "By combining our passion for dog wellness and PetSmart's reach, we're able to make Woof's mission more accessible than ever and continue pushing the boundaries in the pet industry."

Woof was born out of the goal to make life more convenient for pets and owners. Initially created out of Haarburger’s garage, several prototypes and alternative products were considered before finally landing on the Pupsicle, a pet toy committed to making everyday life better and easier for dogs and owners through thoughtful, accessible design combined with better-for-you dog treats. Now, three years later, with a vast and loyal customer base, Woof is continuing to shake up the pet industry with fun, enriching, and functional products.

To learn more about Woof, please visit our website and Instagram.

ABOUT WOOF

Woof is the award-winning pet brand redefining dog care by merging long-lasting play and functional wellness for dogs. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design, Woof helps dogs enjoy safer, healthier play and their owners enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it. Its hero product, The Pupsicle was the winner of the 2024 Pet Innovation Awards for Dog Toy of the Year and was named an honorable mention on the TIME 2024 Best Inventions List.