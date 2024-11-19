Merchant Expands into Canada with SPM Financial Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchant, a global operating company that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and guidance to independent financial services companies, today announced its expansion into Canada through a strategic partnership with SPM Financial, a leading independent financial services firm with over $1B CAD in Assets Under Management (AUM).

To spearhead this expansion, Merchant has welcomed industry veteran Todd Fithian to its team. With nearly 25 years of experience in the Canadian market, Fithian will play a pivotal role in identifying and cultivating new investment opportunities and providing strategic and operational support to partner firms.

“We’re excited to welcome Todd to the Merchant team,” said Tim Bello, a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Merchant. “His deep industry knowledge and strong relationships in the Canadian market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint. With Todd’s expertise, we’re well-positioned to support more growth-oriented wealth management firms in Canada.”

The partnership with Merchant offers SPM Financial access to a range of enhanced resources and services, including succession planning expertise, business asset transition services, and advanced operational and technological solutions. This strategic collaboration will enable SPM to scale its business, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to its clients.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Merchant and leverage their expertise to elevate our business further," said Tim Faught, Partner at SPM Financial. "Merchant’s commitment to supporting independent firms aligns perfectly with our vision. We believe this partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth and better serve our clients."

Merchant’s expansion into Canada underscores its commitment to building a global network of high-quality wealth management firms. By partnering with experienced industry leaders like Todd Fithian and firms like SPM Financial, Merchant is well-positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in the Canadian market.

"Having spent nearly three decades working in the Canadian marketplace, I've had the privilege of building incredible relationships with advisors across the country, many of whom I’m proud to call friends. I'm thrilled to introduce this unique opportunity to them,” said Merchant’s Todd Fithian. “With Merchant's model of minority interest partnerships, these advisors can continue running and growing their businesses while benefiting from a capital partner with deep industry expertise.”

About Merchant:

Merchant is a private partnership that provides growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities, and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. Merchant’s ecosystem comprises of 100 partner firms and RIA practices in six countries, collectively managing more than $180 billion in assets. For additional information, please visit merchantim.com.

About SPM Financial:

Founded in 1999, SPM Financial is an independent wealth management firm committed to providing personalized financial planning and investment management services to Canadians. With a focus on client-first solutions and long-term relationships, SPM Financial has established itself as a trusted partner in helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals.