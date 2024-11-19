Fiserv and ADP Team Up to Empower Small Business Success

MILWAUKEE & ROSELAND, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, and ADP® (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership that brings together Fiserv’s preeminent small business solutions, including Clover® and CashFlow CentralSM, with the industry-leading small business payroll and HR solution, RUN Powered by ADP®.

With Fiserv research finding that 87 percent of small business owners are interested in one easy-to-use business management system, ADP and Fiserv have a unique opportunity to deliver a robust solution that combines a premier set of capabilities across payroll, cash management, and payments to meet the critical operational needs of small business owners.

Through this partnership, ADP and Fiserv will offer U.S.-based small businesses access to an integrated, all-in-one solution combining the full power of RUN Powered by ADP and the Clover small business management platform. In addition, CashFlow Central, an integrated accounts payables and receivables management platform, will be available to RUN and Clover clients, enabling small business owners to manage their cash flow more efficiently and, more importantly, allowing them to focus on what matters most, their business.

“This strategic partnership with ADP furthers our commitment to building out an integrated solution that meets the unique needs of today’s small business owner,” said Frank Bisignano, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “The addition of ADP’s payroll services technically integrated into Clover will make it easier than ever for small businesses to manage the flow of money in and out of their business, whether they are selling to customers, paying bills, or managing payroll.”

“The powerful combination of two trusted, industry leaders advances our ability to serve the millions of small businesses that drive the U.S economy,” said Maria Black, president and CEO of ADP. “Helping businesses thrive has been our mission since day one, and we’re working to simplify the way small businesses manage their workforce through exceptional payroll and HR solutions backed by great service. We remain dedicated to supporting, celebrating, and investing in small businesses, helping them to further their impact in their communities.”

Fiserv and ADP will start working together this quarter with services to be rolled out in early 2025.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a Fortune 500 company, aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and has been recognized as one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 9 of the last 10 years. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About ADP

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

